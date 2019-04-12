Going into a big showdown at Winfield last night (Thursday), the Ravenswood boys tennis team owned a perfect 4-0 record while the girls squad entered at 2-2.

The two programs of head coach Sam Hilton had home matches with Logan and St. Joe along with road encounters against Scott and Sissonville to start the season.

Devil boys

In a match April 4 with Scott, the Devils had an easy time of it by picking up six forfeits.

The only actual action on the court featured No. 1 singles player Max Hilton taking care of Evan Constant, 8-0.

The following day the Devils downed St. Joe, 6-1.

Hilton defeated Hayden Cooper, 8-1, in the No. 1 singles match. Ethan Rawson was a winner at No. 2 over Armaan Karimpour, 9-7. In the No. 3 singles matchup Mychal Boggs handed McKeon Reynolds an 8-3 setback. The No. 4 singles match was won by Devil Ryan Wratchford over Isaiah Meade, 8-4.

In doubles play, Hilton and Rawson won the No. 1 match, 8-3, while Boggs and Josh Mize captured the No. 2 match, 8-5.

The Devils enjoyed another team shutout against Logan on April 6.

Hilton was an 8-0 winner in the No. 1 singles match with Chase Ooten. Rawson downed Jackson Akers, 8-4, in the No. 2 match. At No. 3, Boggs registered a 9-7 victory against Luke Jeffrey. Wratchford beat Kolby Kinney, 8-2, in the No. 4 showdown.

Hilton and Rawson posted an 8-0 victory in No. 1 doubles, Boggs and Mize garnered an 8-5 win in No. 2 with Wratchford and Hunter Vankirk winning 8-5 in the No. 3 match.

Another 7-0 win for the Devils came this past Tuesday against Sissonville.

Hilton won his No. 1 singles match, 8-0, against Zach Blankenship. Rawson delivered an 8-1 No. 2 singles win over Dylan Crossmall. The No. 3 match saw Boggs win in shutout fashion, 8-0, against Jess Pridemore as did Wratchford in the No. 4 match over Corey Rogrer.

Hilton and Rawson teamed up for an 8-0 win in No. 1 doubles, Boggs and Mize picked up an 8-2 win in the No. 2 doubles match while Wratchford and Vankirk were shutout winners in the No. 3 doubles match.

Devil girls

Ravenswood opened with a 4-3 win over Scott.

No. 1 singles player Jillian Throneberry defeat Makaila West, 8-0 while Cassie Adkins won the No. 4 singles match by downing Kassidie Eplin, 8-3.

In doubles play, Throneberry and Skylar Varney won 8-1 in the No. 1 match with Tori Jones and Aspen Sheets taking an 8-6 victory in the No. 3 match.

Next for the Devil girls was a 5-2 loss to St. Joe.

Adkins was the lone singles winner, capturing the No. 4 match over Maggie Robinson, 8-6.

Ashley Wright and Sheets won the No. 4 doubles match, 8-6.

Ravenswood’s girls suffered a tough 7-0 loss to Logan the following day but rebounded to defeat Sissonville, 6-1, this past Tuesday.

Throneberry downed Kathy McClung, 8-3, in the No. 1 singles match. Annabelle Alfred won in the No. 3 showdown over Haylee Vaught, 8-0. Adkins captured an 8-3 win against Aflon Myers in the No. 4 singles match.

Throneberry and Varney won the No. 1 doubles match, 9-8 (7-3), Alfred and Sheridin Hinzman won 8-1 in the No. 2 match with Wright and Sheets taking the No. 3 battle, 8-1.