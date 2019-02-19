There’s a new training facility in town.

The Compound Ripley, owned and operated by Colby Bush and Bobby Cooper, is now open at 681 North Church St., Ripley, in the Cooper’s Auction Service building (formerly the skating rink.)

Bush and Cooper started out with a wrestling club and took a group of wrestlers to the The Compound located in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Once they saw what the facility was doing for athletes, they decided to buy into the franchise and bring it home to Ripley.

The Compound Ripley is not your typical gym, it is a strength training facility where classes are offered for all ages and levels of athletes.

“We offer instructed classes that focus on building muscle strength, it’s functional strength,” Cooper said. “It’s individualized personal training but in a class setting.”

The functional intensity class is the class that focuses on athletes, but they also offer classes specifically for women and young children.

“It’s not just for athletes, it’s for anyone who wants to lose weight, build muscle, get stronger, or healthier,” Bush said. “We want to help everyone.”

Private lessons and supplements are also available upon request.

For more information and costs, look them up on Facebook at The Compound Ripley “Functional Strength Training” or call 304-377-8806 or 304-532-7749.