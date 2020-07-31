Two articles published recently in The Progress-Index, by David Crary of The Associated Press and Kathleen Parker of The Washington Post, documented how the economic fallout of the coronavirus has exacerbated problems facing Catholic schools.

Saint Joseph Catholic School in Petersburg has been operating for over 144 years – and has kept its doors open for students in the Tri-Cities area through wars, depressions and even pandemics. We want to assure the community that we will be here next year, and years to come.

Since March 15, 2020, Saint Joseph Catholic School students have not missed a single day of instruction. Teachers rose to the challenge, and within 48 hours, were online continuing instruction. They voluntarily increased their own work hours to be available for families. This level of dedication is commendable, but it is due to a promise to families and students that Saint Joseph would deliver quality instruction with opportunities to practice the Catholic faith.

We were also able to assist families burdened by COVID-19 related financial challenges through extra tuition assistance. We believe in educating the whole child, and that means helping their parents, who are their first educators, through challenges. Children need a stable foundation to thrive in, and Saint Joseph’s is here to create that environment for families.

At the same time, however, we must acknowledge the challenges facing Catholic schools, including Saint Joseph’s. Strengthening the foundation that allows Saint Joseph’s to serve future generations is vital to ensure that we are here to educate future scholars, citizens and disciples.

The good news: Saint Joseph’s has a plan to accomplish just that. We recently embarked on the first phase of a multiyear capital campaign and have been impressed, and humbled, by the show of interest among community leaders and others. They recognize the school’s critical importance not just to Catholics in Petersburg and the surrounding area, but to the community at large.

Saint Joseph’s, like many Catholic schools in the U.S., serves a disproportionately large number of disadvantaged students. A majority of students receive financial aid. Many of them are non-Catholic, and most of our students are young people of color, primarily Black or Hispanic. There is also another population — those who don’t qualify for income-based aid — that we are seeing need more financial support. There are not many scholarships available for the middle class, but it doesn’t mean the family hasn’t had a major life event, isn’t paying college tuition, or didn’t recently have to buy a car. There are many reasons why our families need financial support.

We are proud to be a diverse community, not just in our student body and families, but in our staff, too. We each bring our backgrounds and experiences to our classrooms because we know that there are three groups involved in a child’s education: the school, the child, and the home. In Catholic schools, it’s our responsibility to seek out the donors who will support what non-Catholic schools cannot give, a well-rounded Education. "Well-rounded" includes faith. We weave faith into everything, so that our students are breathing it in and out on a daily basis.

It’s a shame that many Catholic schools across our nation are having to close, but God willing, Saint Joseph’s will not be one of them. We are part of a tight community, and what I’ve witnessed in the last three years are more parents realizing their options for their child’s education. Saint Joseph’s is one of them. We are grateful that many community members have rallied behind Saint Joseph’s to support its "Keeping the Promise" campaign. Our focus now is to secure funds for Saint Joseph’s future and to provide families with as much financial assistance as possible.

For 144 years, Saint Joseph’s has stood in Petersburg, and as the sole Catholic school south of the river, it has retained its foundation due to generous donors and the families who saw the difference being made in their child. Now it’s time, not only for Petersburg, but our business neighbors and area faith leaders to rally around Saint Joseph to ensure its strength through this pandemic.

We thank our friends in the community who’ve already committed to helping with our "Promise for the Future" capital campaign, and we invite you to join us. The funds raised will enable further tuition assistance, building and technology upgrades, and a sustainability fund to address future needs.

The 2020-21 school year will see Saint Joseph Catholic School’s doors open five days a week for its community. We are ensuring that all health guidelines and practices are implemented with care and diligence. Please visit saintjosephschool.com to read our School Reopening Plan.

Sarah Owens is principal of Saint Joseph School in Petersburg. The views expressed in this column are her own.