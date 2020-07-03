This weekend is July 4, which is also known as Independence Day. In 1776, members of the original colonies came together and adopted the Declaration of Independence. This document officially severed ties from Great Britain. These Europeans wanted their freedom, fought for their freedom and demanded their freedom from their oppressors.

This is the time in which many families come together and celebrate the birth of this country.

Unfortunately, some people of our country do not share the same sentiment as others. Don’t get me wrong; they will take a paid day off, but the symbolism is not the same.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane.

After the Revolutionary War with the help of France, the Colonials gained their autonomy from heavy taxation and no representation with Great Britain. They had the ability to choose and be whatever they dreamed or thought without restrictions.

In 1787, the same 13 states came back together to draft, debate and draft the Constitution to formalize their government. During this time; the northern states began to outlaw slavery, but that was not the case in the southern states.

To appease the South and get the Constitution passed, the North did not challenge this issue. According to the Constitution, Blacks were considered to be 3/5 of a person and fugitive slaves could be returned to their owners. The Negro was not a whole person to have the option to dream to be anything.

In 1862, President Lincoln wrote and passed the Emancipation Proclamation which did not free the slaves. This piece of legislature only freed slaves in Confederate states to help the Union to defeat those states. If slaves lived in states that were part of the Union, those slaves were not freed.

The Civil War ended in April 1865; however, in January of 1865, the 13th Amendment was passed to officially free all slaves excerpt in punishment of a crime. Not to mention, Texas hadn’t become an officially established its state government. When it was established, it would not adhere to the 13th Amendment. It was only until June 1865 when 2,000 troops reached Galveston Bay, Texas were the remaining 250,000 slaves freed. Hence, Juneteenth was born.

Unfortunately, slavery ended but second-hand citizenship continued. Negros was not allowed to vote due to poll taxes or intimidation. In Alabama, when Black community members attempted to vote; city officials withheld USDA grant monies to purchase food supplies for the winter.

As this was a farming community, the Black began to starve. A Black celebrity heard of their plight and flew pounds of food to feed these suffering citizens.

Equal pay was non-existent. Students did not have access to adequate schools, teachers and books to learn. Black communities that were independent and successful were burned. African Americans had to pay cash for items because they were not extended credit.

Independence Day occurred each year, but the Blacks still have not experienced true freedom.

Finally in the 1960’s, Blacks began to experience more freedoms than ever before due to progressive leaders such as: Martin Luther King Jr.; Medger Evers, Malcolm X, James Farmer, Whitney Young, Attorney Clarence Mitchell, Roy Wilkins and more. Sadly, it took legislation for the government and its citizens to recognize Blacks as whole people.

Although, there were laws on the books; it does not mean all of White America accepted the terms.

The 13th Amendment was not adhered to. The 1964 Civil Rights Act was not fully embraced and has to be re-certified every 20 years, still to this day. The president had to send military troops to escort Black students to integrated schools because of White America’s behavior.

But the Fourth of July comes every year to celebrate our freedom.

Fast forward to the 1990s, when President Bill Clinton’s administration passed the Fair Credit Act. Until this became law, lending agencies were giving African Americans higher interest rates than White Americans when both of them had the same credit score.

And Independence Day still comes on July 4, and Black America is expected to celebrate.

Moving into the 21st century, in the commonwealth of Virginia; ex-offenders were finally granted the opportunity to apply to have their civil liberties restored. As most know, African Americans and other people of color have the most interaction with law enforcement. It was discovered it was not due to breaking the law, but over-policing and/or other systemic factors.

Consider the disproportionate response and consequences between the 1990’s and 2000’s drug epidemics (crack vs. opioids). Both drugs are illegally obtained; however, it appears that the means, mode and clientele dictate how the government addresses the problem. In the 1900’s, the drug dealers and those who purchased the drugs received hefty jail sentences and were deemed derelicts/menaces of society. The opioid drug dealers (doctors) lose their medical licenses and those who purchase the drugs go to rehabilitation facilities or are deemed mentally ill.

Again, the Fourth of July comes every year to celebrate our freedom.

Some of the members of the African American community have experienced life without color. People judge you on your merit. People actually want to listen to your experiences. People ignore their biases and actually see you and life becomes perfect.

As that African American begins to truly understand and experience the freedoms the colonials fought for in the Revolutionary War, someone comes and reminds them that they are Black.

Just a couple of years ago, members of the Klu Klux Klan rode through our city. On social media, several of our neighbors have allowed us to peep into their inner most feelings concerning race. Our previous governor attempted to give ex-offenders automatic restoration of their voting rights; only to be met with such opposition.

Again, those who would benefit the most would be members of the African American communities and other people of color. All instances are subtle reminders.

Finally, the foundation of this country was not inclusive to Black America. Over the course of time, we have been tolerated but not accepted. Laws have been passed not because of common-sense legislation but out of appeasement or desperation.

We want to wake up in the morning and not have to overcompensate to prove we are equal, smart or competent. Black America only wants the same for us as White America — a real reason to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Janell Sinclair Bland-Morgan is a community activist and a native of central Virginia. The opinions expressed in this column are her own.