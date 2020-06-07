Democracy endangered

The Petersburg City Council meeting held on May 19 th revealed that democracy in our city government continues to be an endangered species. Whereas the audio of the meeting was a challenge, it did not prevent our hearing the groans and snarls of councilors Myers and Cuthbert when councilor Wilson-Smith suggested that the city budget was “top heavy.”

The right to dissent is the most important right granted by the constitution and it includes the right to criticize. Immediately after Wilson-Smith shared her opinion, Myers pounced and began to berate her and anyone who would suggest such a thing. Cuthbert followed suit, along with Mayor Parham, to give praises and adoration to those at the top of the pay scale. It was as though those at the top were beyond reproach, untouchable and out of the reach of any question of their authority or position.

Suppression of political opposition is what we continue to witness as this present council detest any conversations held in which their beliefs and decisions are challenged. They leave little to no room for citizens to express an opinion or thought. They hold a disdain for the public arena of conversation held on Facebook or in any room where a thought contrary to theirs is expressed.

Six features of democracy include: Freedom of assembly and speech; Inclusiveness and equality; Membership; Consent; Voting; Right to life; and Minority rights. Wilson-Smith has continuously been attacked in these areas. Particularly as a minority vote on many of the motions and decisions of this council. Charged with not being a team player, Wilson-Smith stands firm in knowing that this is not a game, but a political machine that if not challenged could possibly become a democracy in danger due to excessive freedom. Checks and balances are in place for a reason.

Plato suggest that the democratic man is often more concerned with his money over how he can help the people. This reality was on full display when Mayor Parham suggested that citizens without running water during a pandemic needed to pay up. If not for the urging of Wilson-Smith and the backing of state government, help for the people to get water during a crisis would have continued to be a slow and arduous process in the hands of Mayor Parham, City Manager Ferrell-Benavides and an array of deputy city managers and upper level administrators, who have yet to solve the simple housekeeping job of establishing an accurate and accessible water billing process.

It has been said that there is no democracy without dissent. We must treat dissent as the essence of democracy. The forefathers of this government established a process where protest and opposition is a fundamental right. The final decision making power rest with those elected by the people. When those who are elected deny people their rights. The only recourse is to vote in new people.

Larry ‘Akin’ Smith

Petersburg

Reawakening of black men

This is to all you doubters and racists:

Through all of our obstacles, we will push forward. You've belittled us, called us animals, and (in some cases) divided us. We've received very little encouragement in our journey for excellence but that's okay; we're used to that. Yes, I understand some African-Americans have made mistakes but what people of any race haven't?

We have always known our path wouldn't be easy but hope to bring others on our mission of rebuilding. While most of you focus on the violence in the streets, why not also focus on the pain that led us there? We are not all criminals. We are doctors, lawyers, political leaders, business owners, engineers, and yes, we even serve our country with pride.

This epidemic of complacency can't continue. We must overcome but we can't unless we come together and realize we deserve better. Our issues are more than simple talking points for a politician's campaign

In closing, no matter what you say or do, we will find a way of listening more, understanding, and improving. We will rise above your hate, doubt, and lack of understanding. We are strong, we are proud, and we are not only black men but Americans.

Cory Harris

Petersburg