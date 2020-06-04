In a time when TV and internet news is nothing but a never-ending loop of rioting, looting, arson and death, we would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the organizers and participants of Tuesday’s peaceful protest marches in Keyser.

It cannot be denied that we are currently going through a very bleak part of our nation’s history, sparked by hatred and horrific acts.

We cannot help but be angry … and we should be angry.

However, the destruction of homes, businesses and churches - all violent acts - are not the answer when the goal is to bring an end to horrific and violent acts such as the murder of George Floyd and so many others.

The organizers of Tuesday’s marches understood that, and promised to keep their protests peaceful and within the law.

They made good on that promise …. and still their message was impactful.

Their first march Tuesday morning involved a little over 50 people, and by the time they set out on their second march Tuesday evening, their group had grown to almost 100.

Who knows how many will come out to participate when they do it again on Friday evening.

Perhaps they will double their numbers again, and that in our opinion is a wonderful thing because, as we said, we ALL should be angry about the horrible pain that racism has caused, and continues to cause.

It doesn’t matter what race, ethnicity, or sexual orientation you are, racism and prejudice are wrong.

We here in Keyser just need to continue to serve as a shining example to the rest of the world and channel that anger through peaceful means.

We realize change has not always come about in a peaceful manner in our country’s history. But there are instances where exercising our right to peaceful assembly has worked.

Given the personal and economic upheaval that we have just come through - that we’re actually STILL going through - we cannot afford for it to not work now.