Value. As a noun it is:

the regard that something is held to deserve; the importance, worth, or usefulness of something. Water is Valuable/Life Is Valuable/Prevention is Valuable.a person's principles or standards of behavior; one's judgment of what is important in life. Life is important to Life. Money may pay the bills but it doesn't necessarily pay the true debt owed to society. The debt that is owed to society by its leaders is the ability and willful want and need to sustain LIFE .

Anytime money is the deciding factor over the sustaining, building and quality of life itself, then life, leadership, love and future becomes bankrupt and Everyone will struggle to survive with or without water. And no amount of money will be useful at that time.

Ask yourself as a leader, as a council member, as a citizen, as a department head in the city’s workforce, what gives you value, what do you value, who do you value and why do you value it?

If more VALUE is placed on the dollar versus life itself by leadership, then there's nothing or nobody more valuable to leadership or its citizens than the dollar.

But whose dollar is it in the first place? It's the dollar of the people!

Surely the people want their dollar to be used to PROTECT them, and not place them in danger during a pandemic.

I truly understand the position of the city about paying for water and the financial burden it will bring about all of us. qBut this is about LIFE and the Quality of It. This is about health. Th

This is about NOT becoming a Ground Zero with this pandemic because we chose the dollar over life. This is not just about the people who don't have water. It's not just about those who are behind on their bills.

This is about the PROTECTION of ALL! Especially those who are current on their bills. This is about those who are NOT stealing water, their health and well-being. This is about the promise of a decent healthy life in this city.

And unfortunately in order to PROTECT those who I've mentioned, you have to protect ALL in this case. Because when you single out the so-called wrongdoers and you don’t protect them, they become unhealthy. Their children become unhealthy. Their neighbors and extended families become unhealthy.

And the virus will begin to spread into the homes and stores and city departments of those who you are trying to protect. Why? Because nobody knows who does and does not have running water and who is cleaning themselves properly. Hell, there are people who have running water and they don’t clean themselves properly or wash regularly.

So add that to the ones without water, along with the neglect to protect. Then you have disrupted the fabric of this city.

You have failed on prevention! This will cost us far more in the end than temporarily providing water for those without.

Sometimes you have to bite the bullet.

The faces on the dollar have no feeling; they are already dead. The faces of the people will never be on a dollar, but they will be on a tombstone if we fail to protect them.

Marlow Jones

Petersburg