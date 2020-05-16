You have called or e-mailed me to inquire as to why I was NOT at the press conference. Some of you have thought it was something someone did to me or that I was not aware, so let’s be clear.

I was aware that there was to be a press conference. Not attending was by choice. No one has done anything to me and contrary to most who think so, there is no rift between council or management and me. I simply have a difference of opinion and belief than my colleagues.

I was very well aware of the pending press conference and the message we were to support. However; I did not and do not support that message. I do not agree that the governor or the commissioner have done anything wrong. In actuality, I think the blame for it all rest on our shoulders and not the delegate and definitely not the aforementioned.

Before the call from me went out to the other members of council with a request for amnesty, before the delegate got involved, Petersburg was doing nothing about our water situation(s) as far as serving people without water during this pandemic. I only wanted people, who did not have water, to have it during this pandemic. Let’s work with these people, let’s give them some hope, let’s give them water to wash their hands to be clean and to supply the children with the tool to stay healthy and clean.

But, the response was not one of compassion and reason in my book, but one of finances. I can certainly agree and support our need for finances, but, truth be told, we weren’t collecting from the people who had been cut off anyway. We somehow felt that turning water off apparently was punishment enough and the balances were left as is. Money that was owed, would not cease to be owed by turning the water back on, no matter the amount. Only AFTER asking for the amnesty, only after the delegate got involved and only after I offered to go door to door, did any interest in the people come about.

Of all of the hundreds of people who have been accused of stealing water, we should have known about this prior to this entire discussion, IF we were doing as we should have been. I cannot stand and blame anyone else for our lack of follow through and our lack of reasoning. I cannot blame a delegate who listened and sprung into action. I cannot blame the commissioner or governor who reacted to our decision. Our documented vote was to NOT turn the water on.

Our council could not and would not do it at my request and could not and would not do it at the request of the delegate. Our council was given the opportunity to allow the city manager to turn water services back on and to work out payment plans with the residents, but, our council said no. We did this, not anyone else but us. Oh no, I cannot stand with others who choose to blame someone else for our inability to get it right.

We keep saying our collection rate is going up yet there is over $3.2 million owed. Is this collection rate only on the people that we know have their water on? What about those who have been accused? Is there not a tracking system for the amounts of consumption that this city pays for every month? If not, why not?

If you cut their water off in June of last year, why did you not remove the meters that were supposedly rigged? Did anyone go back and check on these households?

Our mistakes are many and continue to happen.

One citizen had water connected in September and never received a bill until around April of the next year and that is only because that citizen had to ask for the bill. Yet, we seek to blame others. And let us not forget about the many citizens who did not receive a water bill for over a year and when they do, it is thousands and thousands of dollars. Let us not forget that those citizens whose water was turned off for non-payment of one amount, still continues to be billed every month for the base rate of water. If you can’t pay the initial bill, then you simply get deeper and deeper in the hole. All of these instances clearly shows issues with us, not with the governor, the commissioner or the delegate.

Our delegate heard my concern and became concerned too. Who wouldn’t? People with no water, people without the ability to wash their hands. People who work at the fast-food restaurants where you go to eat. Of course anyone would see that people needed water during an pandemic. How can we blame her for looking out for others? How can you fault her for acting on what was evident?

She sprang into action, based on the numbers of 46 people with no service, she immediately tried to get money for all of their bills. She was given a figure of what it would cost to pay off the bills of those 46 people and got a grant for that amount totaling $90,000.00. Yet we want to blame her for something. When your local representatives represent you in such a positive manner, blaming them for doing so is disrespectful and unappreciative. No, I could not stand with others on such a matter.

At the press conference, our mayor clearly states of the commissioner, “He needs to hear us out before they make the kinds of decisions that they do.” But they did hear us out, they heard, via our vote, that we were not turning on water to anyone whose water was previously off. It is a matter of public record. The question was, do you grant permission to the city manager to turn the water service back on to anyone without water and/or give permission for her to make payment arrangements and our answer was a resounding NO. So we were heard, we were definitely heard.

The mayor said that he wants a meeting with the governor over concerns for being singled out by the state. Our governor answered a question about Petersburg and looked into the matter. This is what he should do. Who are we to tell the governor that he should have waited to talk to us first. Here again, our vote, out documented vote, said it all.

Those who profess that it is bad that he called out a poverty-stricken African American community as a bad thing, keep in mind that the statistics show that it is the African American community who is suffering the most from COVID 19 and it is mostly the African American community who needed their water back on.

The mayor accuses Delegate Aird of not reaching out to the administration, but, she had reached out. She had been in conversations with the person she should talk to and that is the city manager.

Mayor Parham said that the money will be applied to a special fund the city set up to help residents struggling to pay their water bills both now and when the need arises later. Oh, boy.

Well, first of all, no one person on council can make that decision. Second, the city has no say so over the $90,000.00 raised by Delegate Aird. It is earmarked to pay off the water bills for those persons who had been cut off, not to be co-mingled with city funds.

Once the governor announces that the pandemic has been lifted, no water should be turned off for those whose water was turned back on because that money was earmarked to pay their accounts in full, thanks to Delegate Aird.

Third, there has been no discussion, resolution, ordinance or anything in reference to us having a "special fund.“ What are the rules of the special fund. Here again, the problem is not anyone else, but us. No way should any of those statements be made. No, I could not stand with or for any of this.

The blame is not on anyone else but us. In order to correct any situation or problems you must first realize that you have a problem.

We have a problem and the problem is us and the blame belongs to us all.

That’s my stand, that’s my stance, that is my belief and I’m sticking to it. Let it all rest now because people’s water is being turned back on, and that is the bottom line.

Treska Wilson-Smith represents Ward 1 on Petersburg City Council. The opinions expressed are her own.