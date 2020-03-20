Mayor Gore, your silence is deafening.

Four of your colleagues on Hopewell City Council called you out last week in a very public letter claiming that you dissed them by going ahead with a special meeting with advance knowledge that the four had already said they were unable to attend. Not only that, but the drama that unfurled around you asking the city clerk on the livestream to call them, your statement that you knew some of them said they were not going to make it, and your dramatic "I wish one of them would have changed their minds!" statement at the end of the livestream need to be addressed. And not with the political spin that your colleagues charge you with doing to advance your career.

On the heels of that letter comes confirmation from the National League of Cities that two attendees at a conference in Washington which you also attended have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That news came out after your colleagues said in their letter that you led some city staffers and high-school students on a side trip to the Capitol at the height of lawmakers announcing they had come in contact with a confirmed patient.

That was the part that got under their skin, and that was why they tried to ask you not to cancel the already scheduled March 17 council meeting but take part electronically because of your possible exposure from the Capitol visit.

But you didn’t. You just canceled that meeting, and went ahead with the special meeting that officially never got off the ground. Imagine your colleagues’ uproar had they written that letter after the NLC announcement came out.

Now we know the chances of contracting the virus at large gatherings like conferences are relatively slim. You almost have to get up in someone’s grill to actually see those chances go up.

But it happens.

However, you have not said anything in your defense against either the letter or the NLC announcement. Not to all of your colleagues. Not on your social media. Not even to us … and we have tried several times to be fair and get your take.

We find that very troubling. Self-isolation is all over the news now because of the virus, but there is a difference between self-isolation and walling off.

We’ve definitely heard from your supporters and your detractors. But not from you.

Forget any merits that your colleagues’ letter may or may not have. That is a whole other discussion. This is more about the NLC conference.

You need to let people hear straight from you how you are feeling, what you are thinking. Tell us who you networked with at the conference. Was personal-space safety a concern?

If you do not want to talk to your colleagues or to the press about this issue, that certainly is your prerogative. However, we do feel you should say something to the city staffers and the young people you led in Washington, to the council colleague sitting at your immediate left during the special meeting, and especially to your constituents both in your ward and across the city.

No one would ever accuse you of fear-mongering for saying something, if only a brief statement. You may have already said something to the staffers, the kids and the colleague, and if you did, then that is great. But you also need to say something to your constituents, the very ones who put you in that office and the same ones you hope put you back there come November.

Apology? Statement? Test results? That’s up to you. But you need to say something … anything.

Here is the link from Hopewell’s government page that sends a message to the mayor. We ask Hopewell citizens to use that link and ask your mayor to say something about this issue.

In crisis times, people look to leaders for at least reassurance and at most transparency. So far, your continued silence says far more than words.

Anyone wishing to respond to this editorial should send it to lettertoeditor@progress-index.com. Please include contact information so your reply can be verified before publishing. That contact information will not be shared.