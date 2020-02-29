God’s will or man’s will?

I have just read an editorial placed in this newspaper. In this article. written by Charita Goshay, printed on 2/17/20. She states that "Humility and accountability are being recast as signs of weakness, while impunity grows in strength under the guise of ’God’s will.’”

Anyone, according to her, who quotes God’s word is acting under a guise with the wrong motives. God’s word is simply God’s word and should be used as a standard of our faith and life. I prefer to do God’s will instead of making a mockery of it. I am just a sinner saved by grace, but in order to receive that grace, I must try to be faithful and do his will and proclaim his holy word. Is God’s word still relevant? Is it necessary to place His word above the whims and desires of those whom he created?

One of the most controversial topics, that of homosexuality is greatly misunderstood by many in this modern world. Many think its OK. Many consider it an “alternate lifestyle”. Many devote their life to making sure the perpetrators of this sin have equal rights. These well-meaning actions appeal to many people. But, does this make it right?

There are many aspects of this discussion, but one stands out as paramount. Regardless of our preferences, our feelings, our emotions or anything we consider important, God has defined homosexuality as gross sin and has clearly told us that, unless they repent, one practicing such behavior will not be admitted into God’s kingdom.

I have wondered how and why this situation exist. Perhaps it is ignorance, since reading and studying the Bible is frequently abandoned and replaced by seeking the truth of God only by “professionals” such as preachers and priests. Is the Bible silent on this issue? Absolutely not. Gen 19: 1-29; Jude 1:7; Lev 18:22; Lev 20::13; Romans 1:18-27; 1 Cor 6:9-11; 1 Tim1:8-10; Rev 21:8 are a few good references.

Anyone can easily obtain this information by reading for themselves, consulting anyone familiar with the scriptures, or by simply going to the internet. One good source is a site called “Homosexuality: Its Origin and place in Creation – Focus on the Family.”

When I began research on this article, I was very discouraged. Many people have been deceived into thinking that this sin is OK. They seem to think that God doesn’t address it or that He doesn’t care.

Nothing could be further from the truth. God ordained the blessing of sex to be enjoyed by a man and a woman within the confines of marriage and nowhere else. If you have trouble convincing yourself of the gravity of this sin, consider the action of Lot when he offered his own daughters as a substitute for the men the mob ranted for. (Genesis 19:6-10.) I do not fully understand Lot’s action. Did he realize the full gravity of this horrible sin? Any way you see it, it is beyond comprehension for me to think of sending my daughter into that mob. If this doesn’t convince you of the seriousness of this matter, what will?

How will you react to this appeal to return to God’s word? Will you investigate and see what God has to say? Will you take stand on God’s word? If you love the Lord, there is but one answer.

Harold Pugh

Hopewell

Sorry if you felt left out

In reply to Betty Michalek's commentary on Feb. 23, 2020 in which her alma mater, St. Joseph's Catholic School, was left out of the article about early Petersburg schools - I tried to go back as far as possible, into the 18th century, and move my way forward in the article. I also wanted to include the black schools that were founded after the Civil War during the Reconstruction era. I am only permitted a certain number of words for each article and there were a few schools that had to be left out.

I do apologize, but I HAVE done research on St. Joseph's School and am well aware of its founding in 1876 by the Daughters of Charity as well as the locations the school has been in including South Market Street before it moved to Franklin Street in the early 1900's, as well as the addition that was added in 1956. There are always things I wish I could include in each article, but space limitations force me to cut them out. I apologize that your alma mater was not included in the article.

Thank you for your commentary.

Tamara J. Eastman

Petersburg

No good presidential candidates

President Trump continued the economic recovery and reinvigorated our military with increases in defense spending. Conversely, he weakened environmental regulations; moved funds from military construction projects to fund the border wall; and hurt our standing in the world, including our relationship with friendly countries. Trump continually lies about events and policies, and demeans the Presidency with his derogatory comments and gutterly uncivilized language. He garners attention with his negativity.

Trump has weakened our national security by attacking the FBI and intelligence agencies. These attacks are launched when he personally disagrees with the findings of the agencies.

I don't see any viable Democratic presidential candidates. Sanders, a Socialist, and Warren, a fake Indian; hold radical views supported by leftists in their party. Buttigieg is a former small city mayor with no national experience, and he showed poor judgement when he declared victory in the Iowa caucuses before the official results were in. Klobuchar cannot generate a national following. Steyer and Bloomberg are looked down upon for trying to buy the election. And Biden, who is highly qualified to be president, is aging. Some of them are running to garner name recognition for other races.

We need Independents to run for President to represent Independents across the country.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry, NH