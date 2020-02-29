The mayor of Petersburg calls it “an extra tool in the toolbox.” We see it as a hammer to pound away on the foundation of that eyesore/political football known as the old Ramada Inn.

Last week, the General Assembly gave its blessing to legislation that would allow a select group of fiscally-stressed cities to levy an additional property tax on blighted, uninhabited structures. In Petersburg, there are about 200 properties identified as blighted or derelict, but only one that is the most identifiable of all, and it’s a multi-story mouse trap that sits at probably Petersburg’s most important gateway off Interstate 95.

The city and property owner Chris Harrison already are engaged in a war of words and warrants over the long-abandoned property. Harrison came several years ago bearing gifts and plans of putting up a state-of-the-art hotel to make other cities drool with jealousy.

Since then, the only things that have gone up on the property are some boards over windows, graffiti, a sign and Petersburg’s blood pressure.

Petersburg has fallen patsy to developers with big dreams before. Remember Owen Kugel and the plans for Brown & Williamson? Tom Smith and his SMART Properties revitalizing downtown?

How’d that work out?

The blight tax passed by the General Assembly last week allows fiscally stressed localities in Virginia to levy a higher tax of 5-10% over the real-estate tax rate on the owners of rundown, ignored, otherwise unloved properties. Plus, it also clears the way for the locality to sell the property after six months if the tax is not paid in order to recover abatement costs. That’s money in the locality’s pocket, not the property owner.

City officials acknowledge that the estimated $96,000 in revenue generated is welcome, but they add the real revenue will come from the feet-to-the-fire development by the owners hit with those taxes. And if that doesn’t trigger a sense of urgency, then the thought of having the property sold out from under them just might.

Too bad Petersburg did not have this years ago when promise-makers were knocking on the city’s door. Imagine how Petersburg could have looked now.

The mayor is right. This tax is a new tool in the toolbox, one that can and should be wielded solidly at those who promise the city a major facelift, only to leave it with more worry lines.