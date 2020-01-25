That huge noise you heard on the afternoon of Jan. 20 was the sound of Virginia exhaling.

The pro-gun rally that drew more than 22,000 people to the state Capitol — most of them fine, law-abiding citizens — had just come to a conclusion, and the Armageddon that so many had feared would happen went back on the shelf beside Bigfoot and the monsters living under the bed. The threat of violence overtaking the otherwise sane streets of downtown Richmond and Mr. Jefferson’s Capitol popped like a soap bubble hitting a blade of summertime grass.

Everyone made it in and out of there unharmed, except maybe for their vocal cords from all the shouting and speechifying.

The Ghost of Rallies Past that so many predicted would float down Interstate 64 stayed put in Charlottesville. And for that, we are grateful.

Now that we have had time to think about it, there are plenty of congratulations to go around.

First, to the folks who showed up to make their voices heard, thank you for showing grace and some dignity under pressure. We never suspected it would be you who would be responsible for any violence — that was expected from all the hate-mongers, naysayers and extremists who had threatened to invade the rally and spew their heinous messages. Those who live and work here know it is not the Virginia Way to shed blood needlessly and violently. They came, they rallied, and they went home. Point made.

And appreciated.

Second, appreciation needs to be extended to the law-enforcement personnel and first responders dispatched to Capitol Square to protect those pushing protection. It actually is hard to fathom in this day and time that all those thousands of people in this politically charged climate showed up, and there was only one arrest reported … and that was for violating Virginia’s anti-mask law. The thin blue line was stretched but not snapped, and thank goodness for that.

The third, and perhaps the most controversial, of the congratulations really needs to go to Gov. Ralph Northam for issuing the temporary weapons ban in Capitol Square before, during and after the rally. Gun-rights supporters got their hackles up over this, tapping into their inner Nostradamus to say that this was the sign of things to come in terms of legally possessing a weapon.

To us, that sounds a bit overreaching. Northam did not do anything illegal by issuing the state of emergency and the subsequent ban. It’s what governors are supposed to do, especially if there is even the slightest whiff of disaster in the air. Doing this is probably the most leader thing a governor can do.

It is often said that alcohol and guns do not mix. We add to that; neither do raw politically charged emotions and guns. Public safety should never be partisan, and even if one life would have been saved by the ban, then isn’t that well worth the cost of a little inconvenience?