USMCA: Look beyond Page 1

When is anyone in the mainstream media (and that includes Fox News) ever going to bestow ANYTHING but periodic, glowing praise of the USMCA (U.S., Mexico, Canada Agreement)?

Most people don’t even know what the acronym stands for, let alone what’s in the 2,410-page document, as they and the media have both consumed themselves with the impeachment process 24/7 over the past year.

The Democrats want the USMCA, the President wants the USMCA, so most think that it must be great, because it has bipartisan support! The House passed it easily in the literal wake of the impeachment. Nice political ploy to give the President a “win” (even though Democrats also want it) less than 24 hours after the impeachment vote.

Just four reasons for the Senate not to pass the 2,410-page USMCA: The USMCA (1) Would make federal, state, and personal sovereignty subservient to the USMCA. (2) Would create an unaccountable regional bureaucracy that will operate above the jurisdiction of the federal government, establishing a Free Trade Commission (chapter 30) that will supervise 19 committees, working groups, and other bodies created under the USMCA. (3) Could end-run the Senate’s treaty ratification requirement in our Constitution. (4) Would create a back door to open immigration (chapter 15).

As one has said, "if you like the European Union, you'll love the USMCA" - look at the difficulty Britain has faced in trying to extract itself from that monster.

The Senate needs to vote down this Council of Foreign Relations-pushed behemoth called the USMCA. Let Senators Kaine and Warner know.

Tom Redfern

Petersburg