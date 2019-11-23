Support our teachers

According to Education Week, 60% of teachers feel their pay is unfair while 48% feel less valued by the community. Teachers have more responsibilities than what their job descriptions outline and do more than simply implement lesson plans.

A teacher's primary role is to educate through a curriculum; however, a few of the other unpaid and understated responsibilities thrust upon teachers include serving as a tutor, counselor, mentor, trusted adult, and first-line of safety and protection for the youth in their care. These last 5 responsibilities are usually excluded from consideration for their salary. Considering how their role on youth impacts the future, good teachers deserve a stronger investment in personal funding (salary), professional development, and support.

Let's expand our constructive conversation to find an innovative approach for reawakening our economy so our schools can be properly funded.

Cory Harris

Petersburg

Your love this Thanksgiving season

To love the whole world for me is no chore, brothers and sisters. My only real problem is my family (whom I love). Most businesses would benefit greatly if bosses truly loved their employees, and the workers knew it. Most marriages would be happier, if spouses heard and saw constant reminders that they were loved by their mates. Most families would be happier, if parents consistently and lovingly affirmed their children. Would you say the people who made the greatest and most lasting impact on you were the ones you felt genuinely loved and cared about you? Of course you would? And that's how you are supposed to treat others. Did you get that?

When we shift direction, we realize that God Almighty already cares about our concerns - a loved one's cancer, a broken family, a rebellious teenager - more than we do. Our Father God Almighty knows what we need (read Matthew 6:8). We look at human beings and see individuals of eternal destiny made in Almighty God's image. Thanksgiving and praise surge up to Him as a natural response. God Almighty, I praise You for loving and caring for me so very much. What would I ever do without You? Amen.

Brothers and Sisters remember this on Thanksgiving Day, marriage is a product of Almighty God's perfect creation. We should rejoice in His plan, resist all attempts to undermine it, and work each day to make our marriages as strong as possible. Make sure you are growing in Jesus Christ, and He will help you keep your marriage alive and strong. What your marriage need is - God Almighty this Thanksgiving Holiday Season. Amen.

I am fearfully and wonderfully made (read Psalm 139:14 K J V). Yes Lord and Savior, I am wonderfully made. Please. Please. Please help me keep up my maintenance. Encourage one another and build each other up (read 1 Thessalonians 5:11). How do you receive strength and help from others believers? Thank You for Your faithfulness loving Father God Almighty. Please. Please. Please help me to encourage others to look forward to You today?

Brothers and Sisters the goal of our care for each other is so much more than survival. It's to make us like Jesus Christ: loving and effective servants of God Almighty in this world - people who together look forward confidently to the hope of His coming Kingdom. All of us need encouragement, and God Almighty will help each other as together we draw near to Him in love, Amen.

Brothers and Sisters happiness, isn't that something we all want? We spend a great deal of time searching for it in things like love and significance, a comfortable home and good food, a good job and faithful friends. We want to be healthy, safe, worry free, and financially secure. Enough Said and Happy Thanksgiving Holiday Season!

Wayne Robert Scott

Petersburg