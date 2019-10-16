If you have civic pride, love events, frequent local businesses, and want to help continue the growth of downtown, do I have an opportunity for you! Main Street Ripley is seeking their next Executive Director to help guide our program into its next phase.

For twenty-one years, Main Street Ripley has worked to make downtown beautiful again, make it attractive to businesses, revitalize the historic Alpine Theatre, increase hydro-tourism with the Mill Creek Water Trail, and now we’ll be the hub of Volunteer Jackson County, the county’s premier way to volunteer. We need a part-time employee to help us continue those missions.

What kind of person are we looking for? A multi-tasker for sure, with great organizational skills, and good at bringing different viewpoints together into a singular vision. We’re looking for someone with a flair for event-planning that also works to promote our businesses and local culture. We’re on the hunt for a person who has a passion for marketing, promotion, and proficient in all kinds of media that can be used to get the word out about Ripley. Also, we’re looking for someone with strong communication skills: writing, editing, and public speaking.

But what about expectations? You will be expected to have consistent office hours at our Court Street office. We’ll need you to work some weekends and evenings, depending on needs of the program. You will have to do some traveling to attend different conferences (including the week-long national Main Street conference, and it’s in Dallas next year!)

You will have to work under the guidance of the Main Street Ripley Board of Directors to meet the goals they set for the program, and help their committees accomplish their tasks. This will include working events such as Ripley On Sale, Small Business Saturday, the annual Main Street Ripley dinner, and a new event series we’ll be talking about more early next year.

But what will you get out of being Main Street Ripley’s Executive Director, besides a monthly salary? You get to join a long tradition of people who have made a real difference to Ripley and Jackson County. Our first director, Monnie Landis, headed up the projects to take down the overhead power lines around downtown, to fix the broken sidewalks, to add the flowers and shrubs, to add the sidewalk light poles, and bring the Alpine back to the fold. Past director Pam Jones helped turn Small Business Saturday into an anticipated and cohesive event to maximize our local businesses’s holiday traffic, and began the “new money” concept, where we reach out beyond our county borders to increase tourist traffic into our downtown stores.

So as the Executive Director, you’ll start with the roadmaps that we have for you and take them into new directions, ones that will embody the mission of Main Street Ripley and allow us to grow with our changing downtown and the needs of the community. You’ll be adding your name to the list of people responsible for the revitalization of Ripley, and the pride that comes with that can’t be measured in a salary (it’s also not taxable!)

We’re taking resumes until Nov. 30, and anticipated start date is Jan. 2, 2020.

Please send your resume to director@mainstreetripley.org, or drop it off at our Court Street office.

We look forward to finding out your vision for the future of Main Street Ripley!