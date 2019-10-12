We are about a week or so removed from the Tri-City Violent Crime Summit, and since then, unfortunately, violent crime in Petersburg has not stopped.

We brought you reports of a bank robbery on the same day as the summit less than two miles from the summit location, a fight and a shot fired in the parking lot of Walmart, a man threatening to shoot up an elementary school in Petersburg, and lastly, the ninth and 10 homicides in Petersburg this year.

That’s the bad news. Is there any good news?

Yes.

Arrests have resulted in each of those cases, most of the time within hours of the time of the offense. In announcing each of those arrests, Petersburg Police specifically pointed out the cooperation they received from the public in tracking each suspect down and bringing them to justice

Cooperation was the underlying theme being preached at the summit. Petersburg Public Safety Director Kenneth Miller could not stress it enough -- a public-police partnership is so crucial for establishing and maintaining community safety, just as important as the constant presence of the police patrol. If those charged with protecting your life and limb are not made aware of potential problems, or if they cannot obtain information given freely by victims and/or witnesses, then they become severely handicapped in their ability to resolve it.

Judging by the number of closed or closing cases since the summit, the people are heeding that word.

Of course, forensic evidence left behind at a crime scene provides necessary information. And we all know that prosecutions have sometimes been won on crime-scene evidence more so than witness accounts. But there is just something about citizen involvement in providing leads for investigators to follow that gives a guilty verdict more of a community-wide victory instead of just another successful prosecution.

Citizens said during the summit that they were “tired” of living their lives in fear of what lurks outside their front doors, their front yards or their car doors. They want to take back their cities, their communities, their neighborhoods. Through events such as this summit and just the general every-day contact, citizens are starting to see that the police are just as tired as they are of the violent crime. We all know that enough people say they are tired of something, they eventually will move Heaven and Earth to fix it.

Time used to be that so many people lived by the old street creed that “snitches end up in ditches.” Thank goodness we are seeing a trend now where more eyes and ears are opening, and more mouths are yelling louder than any criminal’s weapon. We hope that trend continues to the point that instead of snitches in ditches, more and more violent crime gets kicked to the curb.