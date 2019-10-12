Open your eyes and care

This has weighed heavy on my heart ever since the story broke but even more so when I saw it on the "front page" of the Progress Index.

I just wonder how it got this bad without anyone noticing??? Where was their extended family? Did the neighbors ever complain to the management? Did the school personnel notice anything about the children? (did the children have on clean/dirty clothes, was there an odor, were they clean, bathed, did they have $ for lunch or pack their lunch, did they even eat at school????)

Are we as a society so blind that we don't see when someone is in NEED???

There obviously is a bigger issue here, but it didn't happen overnight. How about the mailman? Delivery trucks? Did no one see/hear/smell anything???? Are we really that blind???

Everyone is so quick to judge and jump on the "deplorable" conditions (which they certainly are) but that is not the main focus here! The safety and well-being of the children first, the mental health of the parents secondly and last but not least human compassion for one another.

I don't know this family and I certainly don't claim to know anything about their personal circumstances. I have no idea of their financial resources and I make no excuses for their choices. I do know how hard it can be for someone to ask for help! It can be embarrassing and demoralizing. They can be made to feel ostracized. How do you think those poor children felt and what they had to endure everyday being neglected the way they were.

And now to see their home all over the news and papers, the ridiculing, mocking. We hear on the news every day about the new bullying "buzz words"...."if you see something, say something." Well, I'm sure many individuals, adults and children, passed by this dwelling numerous times daily and "did absolutely nothing."

Shame on you!

I challenge each of you to open your eyes and look for ways to help one another, seek the opportunities, reach out, have a heart.....you can make a difference in the life of another. All you have to do is "CARE"....It costs nothing!

Patricia G. Loy

Colonial Heights

Letter-writer's 'facts' are wrong

In rebuttal to "Impeachment is not a political tool" (Letter to the Editor, The Progress-Index, Sunday, Oct. 6) by Stephen Frost:

Mr. Frost mentions that the Democrats are using the impeachment process as a political tool, which is not what the Constitution was meant for, unless the president has total disregard for it.

Mr. Frost, you do not seek information from foreign governments to circumvent our election process or to dig up dirt on a political rival and then try to cover it up. This is why we have a Constitution! This president has never acknowledged Russia meddling in our election process, even after our own intelligence agencies have verified this.

Mr. Frost, I respect your years of service to our country. However, your facts in your letter were completely wrong (please fact-check).

You stated that there is only one court of justice and that will be determined at the ballot box. I hope that the American people do not turn a blind eye to this president's lies and deceptions.

H.J. McClellan

Prince George