The answer to filling the hole of the former Petersburg General Hospital/Southside Regional Medical Center essentially has been hiding in plain sight for many years, and it took an out-of-state construction firm to create this epiphanous moment for Petersburg.

Replace a healthcare facility with (drumroll, please) another healthcare facility.

The Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed for us last week that the Petersburg area was in the running for a new healthcare center for those who served their country in times of conflict. Meanwhile, Construction Managers Inc. of Goldsboro, N.C., is negotiating with the city to buy the 24-acre empty lot where SRMC and its PGH predecessor stood so proudly and sturdily for decades. If CMI has a specialty, it is building VA-affiliated health centers. The company has put them up from Florida to North Dakota. However, the contract has yet to be awarded, and the Petersburg negotiations are contingent upon CMI submitting the winning bid.

No matter what comes out of this, the message is clear: Petersburg would be a great place for a VA health center, and 801 S. Adams St. is the ideal location.

The VA has all but promised a health center to the area. Its own statistics show that the Tri-City area has the highest concentration of veteran residents in Virginia. Therefore, it only makes sense for the VA to go where their people are.

In no way would a health center in this area compromise the future of the McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond. Instead, it would be a complement to McGuire. Despite all of the renovations at that hospital over the years, we still hear the same complaints from our local vets that the process of being seen there is just too overwhelming..

Think about it. McGuire serves a wide swath of Virginia. And as the vets in that wide swath age or become more and more reliant on their hard-earned health benefits, the demand is only going to increase.

If there were a “satellite office” that could serve as a primary first-response care site for our area veterans, then it is quite possible that some of McGuire’s workload could become much more manageable because at that point, it becomes a referral point. Vets who need much more intense care for something other than what would be considered a minor emergency or procedure would make the trek to south Richmond.

We support the VA’s vision for locating a healthcare facility on the “front lines” such as South Adams Street. That would serve the city and the area with a greater purpose than a discount retailer piloting produce sales or a cluster of other retail businesses.

After all, if veterans are having difficulty with some of their insurance benefits, they usually do not go knock on the door of the Pentagon to get help. Veterans’ healthcare in the Tri-City area should be treated the same.