I’m not sure when it happened, but Jackson County is very fast becoming a Halloween destination, and as a person who cut her teeth on Tim Burton movies, I am very much here for it.

There’s a ton of ways this October to get your scare on in the JCO, starting with the Go-Go Scare show! Our very own haunted house, the Scare Show is showcasing the tales of the Brothers Grim, and this isn’t the Disney-version. This is the “cut off the step-sister’s toes so it fits into the glass slipper” Grim, so scares are guaranteed. The Scare Show will be every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 20- Nov. 2, with a special Halloween showing.

Coming up next is the Ghost Walk with Granny Sue Holstein, a guided tour of all the incredibly creepy things that have occurred in Ripley, and not just the story of John Morgan. It’s a mile-long stroll starting at the Courthouse, and you can Ghost Walk on Oct. 11 & 12.

That same weekend is also a full gauntlet of events courtesy of the Ripley CVB at The Alpine Theatre! Enjoy the 1931 Bella Lugosi “Dracula” movie right before the Ghost Walk on Oct. 11. Then come back to the Alpine on Oct. 12 for the MacAbre Brothers, who specialize in Appalachian murder ballads (think “The Hanging Tree” from “The Hunger Games,” only way more murder-y).

The next weekend begins the two- weekend run of “Blithe Spirit” at the Alpine Theatre. This Jackson County Players production is the tale of a man and his two wives, one dead, and the other one who wishes she’d stay that way. You’ll get to see all your favorite players on the stage, and some fresh faces, so keep an eye on their Facebook page for ticket info for Oct. 19, 20, 26, & 27.

So since you have four chances to see “Blithe Spirit,” you can take a night and head over to Ravenswood for the Chamber of Commerce’s Pumpkin Smash! They’ll be a ton of Halloween activities at the NYA Hall, including a costume parade, corn hole, fire pits, and the opportunity to smash pumpkins without anyone calling The Law.

October finishes strong at the Junior Fairgrounds, with two nights of Haunted Trails, where you can walk through the scares, or ride in a horse-drawn wagon! All ticket sales benefit the Fairgrounds, so come ready to be scared silly.

And as always, barring weather issues, Trick or Treat will be on Oct. 31, Halloween night, in Ripley and Ravenswood. Thanks to all the “city folk” that open their doors and their candy buckets to provide a safe place for all kids to trick or treat. I was one of those country kids who lived on a road with no one who left a porch light on, so if it wasn’t for the lovely people on Simmons Drive, I’d have never gotten more than a few candy bars. So thanks to all the in-town homeowners who provide a little joy to a lot of little kids (and kids at heart) for a night!

There’s ton of treats to look forward to this October in the JCO, so plan your weekends carefully so you don’t miss one thing.