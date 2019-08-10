An open letter to Donald McEachin ...

Representative McEachin:

Recently in California there was a tragic shooting by a self-professed really angry young man. This shooting took place in one of the states that have in place or recently passed all the gun control laws that you and those on the stage support. Not only that this shooting took place at an outdoor venue that was protected by a fence, metal detectors, and bag searches at the gates. It also had roaming armed police officers, that were able to respond very, very quickly, according to the Chief of Police.

Yet with all the laws in place and security at this event. This angry young man was able to kill 3 people and injured 15, before the police officers were able to stop him, by killing him. There was about a minute of pure terror, a feeling of being “open prey”, where families, lovers, vendors, musicians, and were running for cover. Attempting to locate those loved ones that they had come with and making sure they were safe. And in the aftermath one father grieving over the death of his 6-year-old son. All because the law-abiding citizens there were stopped from exercising their right of birth to effectually protect themselves, by those that have sworn to protect that right, as you have.

I have 3 very pointed questions for you that I would hope that you will take the time to answer:

What policies have you or those on the stage supported or proposed that would have gotten this young man off the street and gotten him the help that he so desperately needed?It is good policy to never pass a law that you will not or unable to enforce. Given that it has been shown that our current laws designed to keep guns out of the hands of those that should not have them are not effectively enforced as it is. What are your plans to make sure any of the existing laws or the new laws that you propose, specifically the universal background check, will be effectively enforced?I trust all the law-abiding citizens that have joined us here tonight to be good judges of if they would be responsible gun owners and to protect themselves, their families and those around them. Can you explain why you do not trust your fellow law-abiding citizens, who choose to do so, to protect themselves and those around them?

Thank you.

Frederic L. Boisseau

South Chesterfield

... and the congressman's reply

Thank you for taking the time to share your opinion on this critical matter, and I welcome the opportunity to respond.

What happened in Dayton, El Paso, and Gilroy were tragedies. My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and their communities. It is devastating that these heinous and cowardly acts were committed with weapons purchased legally.

I fundamentally believe that common sense gun reform and responsible gun ownership are not mutually exclusive. There are reforms we can and should enact that will save lives while preserving an individual’s constitutional rights. These reforms, such as universal background checks or extreme risk protection orders, enjoy broad support, including from many of our friends and neighbors.

Our country is in crisis, and we need to take decisive action in order to prevent future acts of gun violence. One step is passage of the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, which mandates criminal background checks for all private gun sales. This important bill passed the House of Representatives. It is time for the Senate to step up and pass this bill immediately. Lives are on the line.

Rep. A Donald McEachin, D-4th

Washington, DC