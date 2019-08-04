More letters to the editor: Michael Drewry, Wayne Robert Scott

Peaceful Protest: Bedrock of American Democracy

I support the Democrats who planned to boycott [President Donald] Trump's presence at the 400-year Jamestown anniversary. Russia attacked us and our democratic processes during the 2016 elections, and Trump did NOTHING! They are still at it.

Attendance at a ceremony is not service per se. Legislative service is basically passing laws and measures addressing issues such as war-weapons control, gun violence, environment and education, etc.

The "ignorant fools" coule very well be those who jumped on the Trump buggy wagon ride to a historically documented Hell.

We all know too well the "Emperical Tantrum-in-Chief" with his hateful ranting tweets and speech. He should be a pariah to all decent-thinking Virginians and Americans.

Alan Reese Clarke

Petersburg

An open letter to Congressman McEachin on gun violence

Representative McEachin:

Last Sunday in California, there was a tragic shooting by a self-professed really angry young man. This shooting took place in one of the states that have in place or recently passed all the gun control laws that you and those on the stage support. Not only that this shooting took place at an outdoor venue that was protected by a fence, metal detectors, and bag searches at the gates. It also had roaming armed police officers, that were able to respond very, very quickly, according to the Chief of Police.

Yet with all the laws in place and security at this event. This angry young man was able to kill 3 people and injured 15, before the police officers were able to stop him, by killing him. There was about a minute of pure terror, a feeling of being “open prey”, where families, lovers, vendors, musicians, and were running for cover. Attempting to locate those loved ones that they had come with and making sure they were safe. And in the aftermath one father grieving over the death of his 6-year-old son. All because the law-abiding citizens there were stopped from exercising their right of birth to effectually protect themselves, by those that have sworn to protect that right, as you have.

I have 3 very pointed questions for you that I would hope that you will take the time to answer.

What policies have you or those on the stage supported or proposed that would have gotten this young man off the street and gotten him the help that he so desperately needed? It is good policy to never pass a law that you will not or unable to enforce. Given that it has been shown that our current laws designed to keep guns out of the hands of those that should not have them are not effectively enforced as it is. What are your plans to make sure any of the existing laws or the new laws that you propose, specifically the universal background check, will be effectively enforced? I trust all the law-abiding citizens that have joined us here tonight to be good judges of if they would be responsible gun owners and to protect themselves, their families and those around them. Can you explain why you do not trust your fellow law-abiding citizens, who choose to do so, to protect themselves and those around them?

Frederic L. Boisseau

South Chesterfield

Flag is both historical and racist

The problem with the flag is that it is both an historically significant flag used by the Confederate States of America and also co-opted by racist groups as a symbol to invoke fear in African Americans. Very similarly, the swastika was originally a symbol of Native Americans, but was also used by the Nazis as a symbol to be feared by opponents of the Third Reich and to execute their Final Solution on European Jews. Because of the heinous way the swastika was used, its use is outlawed in many European nations.



It is fitting to have a Confederate flag on a battlefield like Boydton Plank Road. The problem the Virginia Flaggers have is that they are using the Second Confederate Navy Jack (1863–1865) which was the flag adopted by the KKK and other hate organizations instead of a more appropriate flag for a land battle at Boydton Plank Road. Why not use the real “stars and bars” which was the first national flag in lieu of a naval flag with racist overtones in an area where no naval battles occurred? If they used the real stars and bars, few people would even recognize it as a Confederate flag and no one would impute racist motives to the Flaggers. How about using the Flag of the Army of Northern Virginia or "Robert E. Lee Headquarters Flag"? Again, it is a better fit than the Naval Flag and causes no offense.



If the Virginia Flaggers really want to honor history and not hate, they can easily and more credibly do so. Until they do so, at least in the mind of this reader, their motives seem less than innocent and their grasp on history suspect.

Kyle Tucker

Sutherland

Leader admits mistake, apologizes

I have in recent months listened to many concerns from county citizens and staff and troubled by what I have heard ...

Two decades ago, I returned to Surry County, to my grandparents farm where I grew up. I was excited to return, but when I got here, I was dismayed with what I saw. The area I loved was in economic decline, the elder population was not being replaced by youth, stores closing, a government not being governed by the people, and a lack of leadership.

Four years ago, I decided I wanted to assist by running for local office. In my work for other local governments, I saw how counties elsewhere had reversed decline. I had a desire to share some of these innovations in the county I so enjoy. My desire was to actively pursue: Citizen Participation and Citizen Unity. I had seen that this was a path to betterment in other communities.

I believe I have made a mistake. About 5 months ago, I cast my vote for what I believed was what the majority wanted in the district I represent. A vote for change. In the recent months, I have become aware that my vote has brought division and chaos in our community. It hurts to see my actions and my efforts do such.

To the Savedge family: I apologize for how you have been treated by county administration and the stress it has brought you; To the Dendron Volunteer Fire Dept.: For the volunteer hours you give freely, you deserve a better relationship and communications with the county; To county staff, you deserve an enjoyable place of employment where you can make a decent living; To the citizens, you deserve better management of your tax dollars; To all, we deserve better leadership.

I am not in accord with a majority on the present board. I desire to reverse my past decision, admit mistake, and bring positive change. I want Community Unity and Participation. I want Change. I need citizen input and support.

Michael Drewry

Wakefield

Practice patience

We're called to demonstrate patience in times of conflict. As believers, we have an obligation to exhibit this quality because God Almighty knows there is great power in showing restraint. We should:

• Stay quite when verbally attacked.

• Listen without responding.

• Pray for whoever is attacking.

• Control our thoughts

• Control our emotions.

• Be ready to forgive.

• Speak encouraging words.

There's great power in patience because so few practice it well. Responding rightly makes an impression on non-believers who'll notice something in you that they also want.

Be clear minded and self-controlled. Encourage and help each other.

Teach us, O Lord and Savior, the disciplines of patience, for to wait is often harder than to work. Remember "I can do all things through Jesus Christ!"

Wayne Robert Scott

Petersburg