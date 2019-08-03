In the three decades he has been in political office, Kirk Cox often has found himself the target of Democrats for his conservative views. But no matter what they tried, he always returned to Richmond.

However, the bull’s-eye on his back this go-round has to be the heaviest Cox has carried ever in his career. That’s what happens when you are the Speaker of the House of Delegates running for re-election in a year where not only your bid for office but also the majority standing of your party is at stake.

In previous years, Cox has pretty much coasted to victories in a traditionally Republican-leaning district. Remember, he pulled off an upset himself back in 1989 when he unseated Democrat Chip Dicks, who at the time was a rising star in the Virginia Democratic party. He beat back opposition from Democrat Jay Leverette two years later, but for the rest of his time in Richmond, Cox has either been unopposed or faced somewhat limited opposition.

But that was then, and this is now. Back then, he was Kirk Cox, state delegate. Now, he is Kirk Cox, House speaker, the eternal bane in the existence of state Democrats, the biggest of the big game. And with Republicans on somewhat shaky ground across Virginia heading into the election, he now becomes the prize trophy for the opposition's wall.

Flipping the House and state Senate has been the Democratic war cry ever since the party chiseled the once-dominant GOP majority down to a whisker-thin two seats. Increased hostility across the aisle in the last two years has added even more urgency to the push.

It’s like the bottom of the ninth in Game 7 of the World Series with a man on base and a power-hitter at the plate. One run ties it. Two wins it.

Given the precarious nature of the Republican majority in the House, any number of Democratic challengers stands to be the MVP for the party come November. However, it is clear that the power-hitter at the plate could very well be Sheila Bynum-Coleman.

A victory by any Democrat in November could contribute to the winning run. Even if Cox pulls out a win but the Republicans lose enough other races to reverse the majority, he would become the first speaker since Tom Moss to return to the House floor from the podium.

However, due to a little bit of fate plus the federal Eastern District Court, Bynum-Coleman could write her name in Virginia political lore by making Cox the first House speaker to lose a re-election bid since 1949, when Democrat G. Allan Massenberg of the Tidewater area was toppled in a primary.

This is not Bynum-Coleman’s first rodeo. She lost the past two general elections in the 62nd House District, but in the 2017 race, her margin of loss was 800 votes. In political circles, that is the equivalent of the size of an ant’s rear end.

And that was in a district that was as reliably red as the sunset.

When the House of Delegates punted on the chance to redraw districts federally declared gerrymandered by voter race, the court stepped in and marked the lines itself. Bynum-Coleman already had planned to run again, but instead of a third bite at the 62nd apple, the court redistricted her into the 66th House District, which Cox had called home since first elected in 1989.

But in redrawing the 66th, the court also pulled in some parts of Chesterfield that tend to land in the blue column, notably Ettrick and a lot of real estate closer to Richmond. Suddenly, whoever was going to be the 66th's Democratic nominee would be given the mantle of giant-killer.

Welcome to the big time. Sheila Bynum-Coleman!

It never has been a question that Bynum-Coleman is a star on the rise in the state Democratic party. Her track record backs that up. Now, though, she is almost a rock star. And if she can pull off the upset, the stratosphere will be the limit for her.

The state Democratic party has pledged its full faith and support to her. Recently, it launched an online advertising campaign targeting the 66th and plans to run it all the way through to November. The ads introduce Bynum-Coleman at the same time, they chide Cox and the GOP leadership for being out-of-touch with 21st-century Virginia.

Plus, the party also has vowed to channel as much funding as possible into her campaign between now and the election.

That is a point I am going to watch very closely.

You see, Kirk Cox is a master when it comes to fund-raising, not just for himself but also for his Colonial Leadership Trust PAC he founded that supports conservative causes and candidates across Virginia. It will be interesting to see just how closely the Democrats come to matching him in donations.

Democrats, though, are banking on more grassroots donations instead of the traditional PAC and lobby money associated with campaigning. In the last financial reporting cycle, they were quick to point out that Bynum-Coleman donors chipped in almost $9,000 more for her than Cox donors did for him. But that only is when you compare the reports solely for the candidates in the 66th District. The Colonial Leadership Trust PAC continues to draw money, and the Cox war chest still remains larger than the Bynum-Coleman campaign.

It’s still very early in the race, though. We haven’t even gotten to Labor Day yet. The main takeaway will be how the candidates fare down the stretch.

But I have a feeling that the closer we get to November, the heavier that target on Kirk Cox’s back becomes. If the Democrats hold true to their promise to hit him with everything they have, he may find himself crossing the finish line in November on his hands and knees, and completely winded.

