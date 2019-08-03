Perhaps the person who showed the most statesmanship on the dais at the Virginia General Assembly’s 400th anniversary commemoration last week was not the keynote speaker.

That award would have to go to Lt. Gov. Justin E. Fairfax, a Democrat surrounded by Republicans. The lieutenant governor warmly shook President Donald Trump’s hand both before and after the president’s speech, and sat pensively and quietly while Mr. Trump tied the early settlers’ bravery to the arena of freedom in which we all now enjoy.

On the inside, Mr. Fairfax might have been swallowing hard, biting his tongue and fighting the urge to join the others who say they find the president’s behavior questionable.

If that was the case, he did not let it show.

That’s probably because of all the people standing and sitting on the stage at the front of the ivy-covered auditorium, Justin Fairfax had the most to lose, politically.

Yes, he has his eye on the ultimate Virginia prize, the keys to the Executive Mansion. But he also has the weight of a sexual scandal across his shoulders, not to mention the constant chatter behind his back of those debating whether the legislature or a court of law is the best forum to decide his fate. As a Democratic party leader, he also carries the burden of trying to rebuild and reinforce constituent confidence in a group that took three swift and hard body blows last February in the squared circle known as the Virginia political ring, one of which is his responsibility.

However, on that one particular Tuesday morning, Mr. Fairfax chose statesmanship over partisanship, history over hysteria. He chose to be a witness to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity … to share a stage with people with whom he may have political differences but also with whom he shares a desire to serve the people of Virginia. There are not many people around here who can say they have shaken the hand of the president, obviously the most powerful person in the world by virtue of the office, not of the platform.

That is not a knock on those who chose to boycott the president’s appearance; after all, choice is what makes democracy a democracy. At the end of the day, we all must follow the direction our moral compass takes us, and whether that compass pointed west to Richmond or east to Jamestown, that is the road we must take.

And in Justin Fairfax’s case, his compass pointed him in the right direction he needed.