As elected officials in a legislative body, we have a responsibility to advocate, debate, negotiate and legislate.

Issues of disagreement, whether on a personal level at home or on a political level, are never resolved by silence. Compromise and solutions are only found by discussion. Sometimes those discussions are hard and contentious but at least a position is articulated and heard.

To begin to find resolution there simply must be conversation.

Our government at every level is set up to reflect that necessity. All legislative bodies are centered on debate and negotiation. Bills go through committees where they are debated, potentially changed, and then advanced or discarded.

As someone who served almost 20 years in the Virginia General Assembly and now serves in the United States Congress, I know how important debate is to the process. If we want to solve problems, we simply must debate, discuss and listen.

But last month at the General Assembly special session on guns, none of that happened. The Republicans refused to even discuss gun safety. This is a slap in the face to voters, who came to Richmond for a special session devoted to guns and to make their voices heard, only for Republican lawmakers to abruptly leave, with no discussion, and no debate, let alone votes.

And to make matters worse, hardworking Virginians will have to pick up the tab even though lawmakers refused to do their jobs.

As they assign hostile motive to the Governor’s reason for calling the session, they neglect to even acknowledge that guns are a critical issue. Over a thousand Virginians die annually from gun violence. Unfortunately, we have all become too familiar with the scourge of gun violence.

That is why on Tuesday July 30, I will host a town hall, in conjunction with the Tri-Cities chapter of Moms Demand Action and the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, to talk with you about gun violence. I want to hear your thoughts and concerns. Please, join us on Tuesday, July 30, at Pathways located at 1200 West Washington St. in Petersburg for a substantive dialogue on guns and gun violence.

I will be joined by a special guest, Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran. Unlike Republican state legislators, we are ready and willing to listen and form solutions to help prevent future acts of gun violence.

I have always been a strong supporter of common-sense gun safety legislation. As a Virginia legislator, I introduced bills to require universal background checks and co-sponsored legislation to keep guns from dangerous domestic abusers. In Congress I am currently a co-sponsor of a universal background check bill which mandates that criminal backgrounds be performed on all private gun purchases I also voted to close what’s known as the “Charleston Loophole” which extends the background check review period to give the FBI more time to complete a full background check. The name comes from when the young man entered a historic African-American church and, after praying with parishioners, shot them, leaving nine dead, in his effort to start a race war. The loophole allowed his gun to be sold before the licensed dealer completed the background check.

Additionally, I support extreme risk laws that allow a person to petition the court to remove firearms from someone who might be a danger to themselves or to others. I also support responsible gun ownership, I know people use guns for hunting, protection and some keep them for collections. You can be a gun owner and believe in gun safety.

I think we are all in agreement that we must have reasonable laws that can potentially reduce gun violence, deaths, homicides and suicides. But, I want to know what you think. Should there be reasonable limits on guns? And, if so, what? Since the General Assembly refused to have that discussion, we will have it.

This past month, the special session on gun violence was, at a minimum, a perfect opportunity to debate and dialogue. But the Republicans wouldn’t even do that. They abdicated their responsibility. They walked away from their job, but, more importantly, from Virginians who depend on them to make policy. Now, they have arbitrarily decided that Virginians must wait to even hear the discussion of appropriate measures (or not) about guns. In Virginia, an average of 3 people a day die from gun violence so, by the time the other party is even willing to possibly discuss this, an additional 310 Virginians will have died. That is unacceptable.

Congressman A. Donald McEachin represents Virginia’s 4th District in the United States House of Representatives. The 4th District includes the Tri-City area.