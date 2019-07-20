Talk about preaching to the choir.

If the Virginia General Assembly Democrats follow through on their promise to boycott President Donald Trump’s reported appearance July 30 at the 400th anniversary of the Virginia legislature’s founding — and I have no reason to believe they won’t — then what is supposed to be an official “state visit” could turn into another one of those P.T. Barnumesque political rallies that the resident president salivates over. It also would to date be the strongest example of how extremely contentious an already-festering 2020 election will be.

The Virginia General Assembly is, if nothing else, a body dripping in tradition. Never would the idea of boycotting a presidential appearance en masse before such an august body of lawmakers ever have been considered years ago. To paraphrase Harry Truman, they might not have liked the person holding the office, but they sure would have respected the office.

That would have been akin to boycotting Queen Elizabeth II’s speech to the same legislature 12 years ago when Virginia celebrated its 400th anniversary just because she represents the same Crown who resisted our loud and boisterous calls for freedom back in 1776.

Not now. Not in these rapidly devolving times of political strife.

President, schmesident.

In a joint statement Friday night, the state House and Senate Democratic caucuses made it very clear. If Trump shows up, they’ll wait in the car.

“The current President does not represent the values that we would celebrate at the 400th anniversary of the oldest democratic body in the western world,” the statement said. “We offer just three words of advice to the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation: 'Send Him Back.'"

Yikes! The convoy takes a direct hit!

Or does it? Trump seems to be made of teflon these days, especially where the Republicans are concerned.

Why? Because they adhere to Truman’s words, especially when the political power of the free world is at stake.

The only thing that drives a political party harder than financial donations is power. The Republicans lost in the House midterms, and its majority in the Senate is precarious at best. As long as the White House stays red, no matter who is in it, Republicans will still have the keys to the kingdom.

That’s why you’re not seeing Republicans call out their top guy for a series of unfortunate public events that began Jan. 20, 2017 and have gone steadily downhill since.

A minutiae of GOP’ers in Washington have had the guts to actually criticize Trump for the racist tweets and the blind eye so many of his faithful followers have turned to them. Some of them are retiring from Congress next year, so they really have nothing to lose in thumbing their nose at him. One even went so far as to strip the “R” from how his name appears in the media, replacing it with an “I.”

Will the boycott matter? Probably not. At least not to the Trump Train.

Trump feeds off hatred and acts of disrespect to the Oval Office. So what if Virginia Democrats do not show up to hear him speak? Do you think he will just brush that aside, wish them the best and then proceed to talk about how Virginia has been a beautiful beacon in the beautiful history of our beautiful country?

As Andy Griffith might say, “NOOO-ooo-OOO-ooo-OOO!”

The Tweeter-in-Chief will make political hay out of it, just as he always does. He will use it to whip supporters up into a frenzy that Virginia Republicans secretly hope will give them more sandbags to stem the blue wave from sweeping over Richmond in November.

If you thought the Susan Constant, Godspeed and Discovery were rocked by the rough waters of the Atlantic coming to the New World, that will seem like a lazy summertime pontoon float compared to the lashing the mighty James River will put upon it should the president show up at the settlement.

You may not hear any “Send them back!” chants from the lawmakers who will attend, but you get the picture.

According to one published report, organizers of the event claim now that Democratic Gov. Ralph S. Northam signed off on a Republican-led letter inviting Trump to attend the Jamestown event. If he did, then it likely was a courtesy as Virginia’s governor than as Virginia’s top Democrat. He might have done so hoping Trump was busy that day.

Of course, all the media attention given to this amounts to free advertising for the organizers. Some people will show up for the historical significance, others will show up out of political loyalty to either party, and still others will come just to see what the fuss is all about.

In the interim, I hope the organizers have Buckingham Palace on speed-dial. Who knows? Maybe the Queen isn’t doing anything July 30.

Bill Atkinson is assistant editor and political columnist for The Progress-Index. Reach him at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi