I don’t know about the rest of my colleagues, but I think I am going to enjoy seeing Stephanie Grisham as the next White House press secretary. To me she is a mash-up of government bureaucrat and Walker, Texas Ranger.

Did you see the way she body-checked Kim Jong Un’s handlers during President Donald Trump's recent jaunt overseas? How she threw herself up as a one-woman blockade so that American journalists could get by?

And on those tough guys’ home turf, too?

Chuck Norris has to be pleased.

Detractors may say that Grisham's Walkeresque move was as much a photo-op for a tumultuous White House as the event that preceded it, the 20-step walk between BFFs Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un into North Korea. That’s not entirely true.

First off, it was a video-op. The proper term for a photo captured from a video-op is called a screen-cap.

Get with the times, folks!

Second, it was a slam against the glass that would have done Alex Ovechkin or Sidney Crosby proud. Grisham “cleared the ice” for the team to skate through and get a clear shot on goal.

Perhaps if this White House thing doesn’t work out, then the Washington Capitals could sign her.

By throwing caution to the wind against angry-looking men in white shirts and dark suits, Stephanie Grisham just may have set the tone for future White House briefings. You remember those ... the daily get-togethers that press secretaries used to have with reporters and spin answers to questions?

They stopped happening under Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the defend-to-the-death Trump mouthpiece of recent times, who decided to adhere to advice she got growing up that it was better to say nothing than to say something bad about people.

The same SHS who got bounced from a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia — yes, tiny, quaint, old-world mannered Lexington, Virginia — because she was Trump’s press secretary and it actually was she, not the menu, who was causing heartburn in restaurant patrons that day.

Let’s see a restaurant owner try to tell Stephanie Grisham to leave because she was antagonizing other diners by her mere presence. Remember those old Westerns where people got thrown out the windows of the saloons?

Bet she does.

Methinks they are going to have to reconfigure the James Brady Press Room in the White House, maybe add four more walls to give it more of an octagon feel.

I can’t wait to see Stephanie Grisham in action where some of the news celebrities who operate under the “journalist” label decide to get a little chippy with their questioning.

News Type: “Ms. Grisham, is the chief of staff’s job in jeopardy because he coughed during a well-orchestrated presidential soundbite?”

Ms. Grisham: “Hold on a moment.”

SLAM! FLOP!

Ms. Grisham: “Next question?”

If she can hold a bunch of dictator brutes at bay, then the White House Press Corps should be a piece of cake ... although I do believe Helen Thomas could have given her a run for her money. Helen Thomas might have been small and a little older, but I bet she could still throw a mean left hook right up until her last day.

I think Stephanie Grisham is going to make a very interesting press secretary, and I’m not saying that because I fear she could dust the floor with me. Yes, she could very easily have said to those bodyguards, “Excuse me, but you boys are not behaving properly. These fine hardworking folks are just trying to do their jobs, so please let them do so undeterred. Thank you.”

Oh, no! She went all Chuck Norris on them, using her body as a shield and screaming “Go!” to the press corps like she wanted them to all get out alive before she lies down on the grenade and goes up with the building. The only thing missing was a few spinning kicks and the steely Chuck Norris-ian expression on her face of, “You crossed the wrong person, son” while pointing that shiny Colt 45 in the bad guy's face.

Stephanie Grisham has guts. Stephanie Grisham has shown she is not going to let anybody or anything keep her from doing her work.

She’s got “spunk.” Lou Grant may hate “spunk,” but I like it very much.

Bill Atkinson is assistant editor and political columnist for The Progress-Index. Reach him at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi