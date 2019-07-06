By now, just about anyone who has a Facebook account has seen the infamous photo of a naked woman allegedly standing outside the Petersburg Public Library in last week's tropical temperatures. It's been posted, shared, liked, loved, HaHa'ed, sad-faced and commented on by numerous people.

ICYMI, someone took a photo of what appeared to be a middle-aged woman carrying a shoulder purse and toting a carry-on bag standing in front of the library at the corner of Market and Washington streets. She has not one stitch of clothes on, and she is facing the library.

The person who took the photo shot it through the passenger-side door of their car. And here is where it takes the turn it did.

Apparently instead of dialing 911 or trying to let local authorities know what was going on, this person did what has become the norm in today's technology-driven world. They posted it on Facebook.

Now I do not know if it went viral or not, nor do I really care. But this is a prime example of just how twisted we as a society have become.

We all have been down that road to Hell that is paved with good intentions ... Lord knows I have made my share of those trips. And who knows? Perhaps the person who shot it was thinking more of the entertainment and comedic value of the photo above all else.

However, laughing and joking on someone's misery, misfortune, whatever you want to call it, seems to have superseded the basic human instinct of caring and helping.

There obviously was a reason why the woman was walking around without clothes. Perhaps she was suffering from the heat. Perhaps she was proud of what God gave her. I don't know.

But I do know that out of every 10 reasons why she was doing this, nine of them involve some kind of psychological or neurological distress.

We all can agree it is not normal to see someone on the streets of Anytown USA (perhaps with the exception of San Francisco, where public nudity is legal) with everything they got out there just shining to the world. The one thing that should be normal, however, is a desire to try to help that person. She could be someone's wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin or close friend.

In the photo, there did not seem to be anyone within shouting distance of the woman who looked like they were putting forth an effort to help her. Maybe they were just too embarrassed personally to go up and offer some kind of help. Maybe they were afraid she might have a weapon in her shoulder or carry-on bags — after all, if someone has gumption to go out naked in public, they might also be packing heat somewhere, too, and obviously not afraid to use it.

Or maybe they were afraid because we live in a world where personal space is at a premium and anyone who dares invade it runs the risk of being labeled a nuisance, deviant or pervert.

Regardless of the reason, that woman now becomes the latest poster child in the battle of entertainment versus empathy. I don't know if she got the help she desperately needed, but I sure hope so.

You probably are wondering why I can describe so well what was in the photo, and you're right. I saw it. And now I cannot unsee it ... but not for any reason other than compassion for the woman and a hint of disgust as to how and why she was put on parade like that.

Fortunately, most of the people I call Facebook friends shared my feelings. Their comments ranged from "Poor woman," to "Why didn't someone help her?" to "Why would anyone want to share this sad but all-too-real fact that company loves misery?" There were a few light-hearted attempts to diffuse the issue, such as "Wow, it really was hot in Petersburg!"

One wanted me to DM them the photo. I was not going to jeopardize whatever dignity I may have left by posting or sharing the photo. What good would it have done?

In the journalism industry, we get judged day-in and day-out over photos we use to help tell stories. Recently, I got eaten alive by readers who objected to our running a photo of the overturned van in Dinwiddie County where four members of a church died and seven others were injured.

I was the editor on duty when that happened, and it was my decision to run the photo. I didn't do it for catching eyeballs or bringing unnecessary attention to a tragic event. Trust me ... I went over that photo with a fine-tooth comb to determine that there was no evidence of any of the victims, killed or injured, in the picture, and I decided to run it, based on my 30+ years experience in the field, because it was a vital element to the story.

Photos do that, whether they are of happy children or the scene of a massacre. They evoke emotions that words cannot. There is a reason why they say a picture is worth a thousand words.

If that is true, then the photo of the woman on the corner in front of the library speaks volumes about our society, where we have in recent times become more adept at point-and-laugh than we are at embrace-and-assist.

Bill Atkinson is the assistant editor and political columnist for The Progress-Index. Reach him at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi