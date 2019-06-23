On Saturday, Richmond righted a very big wrong and gave the late Arthur Ashe a proper remembrance by renaming the iconic Boulevard after the tennis and civil-rights champion.

Finally, his legacy will be highlighted in Richmond by something other than his name on a building or a statue at the end of Monument Avenue of a man that looks like he is preparing to strike some children with a tennis racquet.

About 25 miles from Richmond, another city also is preparing to right a wrong in memorializing a civil-rights icon. After some stops and starts, Hopewell finally looks like it has removed all the speed bumps on the road to putting a bust of the late Rev. Curtis W. Harris in the Ashford Civic Plaza, aka Hopewell’s town square that neighbors the Municipal Building and the Hopewell Courts Building. From his designated spot in the park, Dr. Harris will have an unobstructed view of the two buildings that serve as symbols of his vision … equality in justice and government.

Why do we bring this up? Because we feel they serve as shameful reminders of how foolish people can be over recognition of others who, had they not done what they did, those localities might not be on the map of the nation’s conscience today.

In Richmond, the idea of honoring Mr. Ashe by renaming a street after him had been floated for years. Supporters always seemed to zero in on the Boulevard because it was such a bland name for a busy road. To them, “Boulevard” was a type of street, not a street name.

Richmond’s government did its best to appease those supporters, but their actions were more arm’s length than heartfelt. They named a community center on the Boulevard after him. They commissioned the statue that greets eastbound visitors on Monument Avenue.

Finally, the city saw the light and decided that “Arthur Ashe Boulevard” does not sound so bad after all. Matter of fact, they celebrated it with pomp and politicians and plenty of people.

Better yet, the athletic center that bears his name will have its address changed to 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Now, eyes turn to Hopewell, where City Council has green-lighted the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation’s request to place a bust of Dr. Harris in the downtown park. The same sculptor who made the Ashe statue, Paul DiPasquale, has been contacted by the foundation about creating the bust. He already has a work in the plaza … a bust of Dr. King, Dr. Harris’ close friend and compatriot in many of the marches across the South during the Civil Rights’ era.

Mr. Ashe and Dr. Harris share many characteristics. Both were Virginians, both were passionate about civil rights, and now it appears both will be memorialized in granite. Dr. Harris already has a street named after him, so that is not in play now.

Unfortunately, they also share a bond in that it took so long for their cities to finally give them the acknowledgement they deserve.

Erecting a statue or bust, or naming a street after someone, should not be looked at as condoning what they stood for. It should be a reminder of why and how they made history.

Mr. Ashe had his detractors. So did Dr. Harris. They still do. But it is high time we remove the emotion from making such decisions as to how they should be honored.

We all have our own set of beliefs, and it is that blending of beliefs that makes us so unique as a community. Imagine how things would be if we all believed in and adhered to the same old things.

Actually we can. It’s called Nazi Germany or Stalinist Russia.

Differences spark dialogues. Dialogues start communication. Communication leads to evolution. Evolution fuels betterment.

At their very core, isn’t that what Arthur Ashe and Curtis Harris were all about?