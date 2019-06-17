Do you have a drinking problem?

Alcoholism is a rough word to deal with. Yet nobody is too young ( or too old ) to have trouble with alcohol. That's because alcoholism is an illness. It can hit anyone. And it doesn't matter how long you've been drinking or what you've been drinking. It's what drinking does to you that counts.

To help you decide whether you might have a problem with your own drinking, I have prepared these 12 questions. The answers are nobody's business but Your own.

If You can answer yes to any one of these questions, maybe it's time you took a serious look at what your drinking might be doing to you. Did you get that?

(1) Do you drink to relax when you have problems?

(2) Do you drink when you get irritated, frustrated, unhappy, or angry?

(3) Do you prefer to drink alone?

(4) Are your grades slipping? Are you having trouble at work?

(5) Do you ever try to stop drinking, or drink less, and fail?

(6) Do you take drinks in the morning?

(7) Do you guzzle your drinks?

(8) Have you ever forgotten what happened when you were drinking?

(9) Do you ever lie about your drinking?

(10 Do you ever get in trouble when you drink?

(11 Do you get drunk when you drink, even though you don't want to?

(12 Do you think it is cool to be able to drink a lot?

Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others recover from alcoholism.

The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop drinking. There are no dues or fees for A.A. membership; they are self-supporting through their own contributions.

Their primary purpose is to stay sober and help other alcoholics to achieve sobriety.

Check them out (phonebook, newspaper or www.aa.org)

When trouble arrives on the doorstep of life, fear is not our friend. This point is clear. Trusting in Jesus Christ's presence and power is the antidote to fear. We can rest peacefully in the knowledge that God Almighty is with us.

Wayne Robert Scott

Petersburg