Are we reading this right? Joe Morrissey won?

Yes and yes. Many prognosticators and even some politicos sat down to a delicious dinner of crow June 12 after Morrissey pulled off what could easily be called the top political story of 2019. No one, with the exception of Mr. Morrissey and his loyal band of rank-and-file followers, saw this coming, much less the relative ease of how he did it.

Sure it was a little tight along the edges of the district. Incumbent Rosalyn Dance won Richmond, Prince George and Chesterfield, but by no means did those wins serve as a mandate. Shoot, the five Prince George precincts chose her over Mr. Morrissey by a difference of only 10 votes.

It was the political epicenter of the southern 16th … Senator Dance’s home field … that spoke the loudest.

It was Petersburg. It was Hopewell. It was Dinwiddie. Especially Petersburg, where almost three out of every four votes cast in the city were for Morrissey.

That is eye-opening. And cold water to the face of the state Democratic party.

Everyone in Democratic leadership circles from the top down was throwing every ounce of support they could behind the incumbent. Part of it we are sure was out of loyalty to Senator Dance, who has been a good Democratic soldier throughout her political career.

But I wonder how much of that support was driven just to keep Morrissey out.

Throughout his political career, Fighting Joe never has been one to do things business-as-usual. He was outside the box before the box was even built.

This is someone who has made no secret of his disdain for what he called the Democrats’ “anoint and appoint” method of choosing their standard bearers. In his mind, party leadership picks and chooses who they want ahead of time, leaving the outliers such as him, Paul Goldman and others who dare to question the answers out of the picture.

So he took his message straight to the people. He laid out his past. He empathized with the voters who felt underserved by their lawmakers. He said all the things they wanted to hear from their potential Richmond representative. He made people feel like they would be electing someone just like them, someone who brings warts and all to Richmond in an effort to return the General Assembly from a power pipeline to a citizen legislature.

And it worked. Boy, did it ever work.

Petersburg, Dinwiddie and Hopewell Democrats did not turn out just to support Mr. Morrissey. They wanted to send a loud, clear message to Richmond that populism trumps the political pipeline. They roared that the northern end of the 16th Senate District will not mandate the agenda for the entire constituency.

They wagged the dog.

I called the state Democratic party the day after the primary and asked if they would comment on Morrissey's victory. Silence.

A couple of hours later, I modified my request to see if they would comment on the entire slate of Democratic candidates who won Tuesday. A couple of hours later, I got my response:

"We are going to make history this November. Tonight's incredible Democratic energy and unity have set the stage for the first Virginia Democratic Trifecta in 26 years. Virginia Democrats need just a few seats in both the Senate and the House to take control of the General Assembly. This will mean common-sense gun reform, a raise in the minimum wage, protection from an Alabama-style abortion ban, increased access to health care, and a better, fairer economy for ALL Virginians. We thank all candidates who ran in today's primary. All the candidates who participated in this process have made our Party and our democracy stronger. We have the momentum and Virginians agree with us on the issues. Now we must do the work to take the majority on November 5th."

They probably gritted their teeth down to the nubs writing some parts of that statement, especially the part about "energy and unity" and how the candidates made the party stronger, knowing that in order to grab power back in Richmond, they will have to do so with one candidate named Joe Morrissey.

If they think Joe Morrissey is going to come to them, hat in hand, saying, "Hey, look, I let emotions and adrenaline get the best of me out on the campaign trail. I really do trust you guys, and I know you know that was just part of the game," then I think they also might be looking to buy vacation property along the coast of Colorado.

Quite the opposite. If I interpreted correctly what Morrissey said to me after the primary Tuesday night, it is him who expects the mea culpa. And who knows? He might be shopping for the same real estate in Colorado if he thinks that is going to happen.

Bill Atkinson is assistant editor and political columnist for The Progress-Index. Reach him at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi