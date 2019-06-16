Research shows the results of the "dad deficit". Too many kids today are growing up without a father's influence. And as a result they end up making poor life, relationship, and marriage choices. So how does a dad equip his kids for life in the real world?

(A) Know what they are up to. Learn who their friends are, who they spend time with at school and at work. Try to listen and learn. Take them out occasionally for breakfast or a hamburger, maybe a pizza or over to the mall; they will feel like royalty spending one-on-one time with dad.

(B) Teach them to stand tall, to stand up for themselves. Teach them respect. Teach them assertiveness in confronting unfair treatment.

(C) Give them an example. You can tell them it is important to be healthy and active, but if you are a couch potato inhaling bags of chips/cookies and watching endless ball games, they're not convinced. Set an example by getting fit, pursuing a healthy lifestyle, activities, and interests, and watch them think how "cool" it is to be like dad.

Dads, also do these three things for your kids:

(1) Alert them to the dangers of having a sense of entitlement. Yes, Yes, Yes, they need parents who express unconditional love for them. But some of us think our kids can do no wrong — even when they do. Kids learn to deal with disappointment by experiencing failure; it prepares them for later life when things don't go their way.

(2) Teach them the truth about death — yours and theirs. Let them know that death is universally ordained and not a form of divine punishment. Tell them that life, however long, is a gift and Heaven is a family reunion not to be missed. The death of a friend or loved one can be an opportunity to diminish their fears and equip them to handle loss, and recovery.

(3) Show them why you married their mother. Say what! When they see you loving their mother, treating her like a queen, and giving her consideration and honor, they'll admire, appreciate, and emulate their awesome dad!

When faith intersects with faith, then teach these things to your children and your grandchildren (read Deuteronomy 4:9). Every parent knows that children look at their grandparents as sources of wisdom and security. Linking the latter years of one with the early years of the other is a perfect way to pass on a love for the Word of God Almighty. Amen.

Dads, the Lord and Savior is good; His steadfast love endures forever, and His faithfulness to all generations (read Psalm 100.5 ESV).

Lord and Savior, thank You for the legacy of love that carries from generation to generation on this Fathers Day. Amen.

Wayne Robert Scott

Petersburg