Skin-friendly foods

Here's a healthy sampling that will both tingle your taste buds and delight your dermis. Include these super foods in your diet and you'll help release the beauty within.

Sweet Potatoes. Beta-carotene, which makes these tasty taters orange, balances your skin's pH, helps combat dryness, and promotes cell turnover, all resulting in smoother skin.

Salmon. This cold water fish is jam-packed with omega-3 fatty acids that help ease inflammation and are essential to healthy skin. The omega-3's in salmon also help hydrate your skin from the inside out.

Tomatoes. The big juicy benefit in this red fruit comes from lycopene, a potent antioxidant that shields skin from sun damage.

Citrus Fruits. Vitamin C is essential to build collagen, a vital component of firm, supple skin. Citrus also contains bioflavonoids, which protect skin from UV rays from the sun.

Leafy Greens. Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals for healthy skin and hair. They also ease inflammation and are full of water, which helps with hydration. Enjoy your summer.

Wayne Robert Scott

Petersburg