Never stop fighting for perfect government

I BELIEVE IN YOU: I believe depending on those who are struggling to reawaken Petersburg is a continuous path to failure. Should people pay their taxes? Absolutely, but city officials should more heavily rely on alternative means of REVENUE. We should understand the middle-class is non-existent and the poor didn't ask for their hardships. So how do we awaken a city with these types of struggles?

WHY PEOPLE ARE NOT FIGHTING: Sometimes silence doesn’t mean consent. The silence of many within our city could mean hopelessness, anger, fear, or sadly, they have given up. They have that right but it doesn't mean wrongdoing isn't happening within our government.

OUR NEXT STEPS: Should we ignore our high poverty rate, water billing issues, and lack of transparency? Should those who are fighting for a better Petersburg and who are viewed as "angry" become silent or fall in line? What if Rosa Parks caved in and went to the back of the bus? What if King decided not to march?

Just imagine a city where everyone matters. Imagine leadership that tackles EVERY issue — even if they are unsuccessful while doing so. Imagine leadership that tells people they matter, embraces opinions, and respectfully disagrees with some.

Respecting the rules and following the law is a fight that's been going on since the beginning of time and many have given their lives so change could happen. Although I know there's no such thing as a PERFECT government, it doesn't mean that I'll stop fighting for one.

Any (political) leader who attempts to silence opposing views is leaning towards dictatorship instead of empowering a democratic society or organization. By the way, if empowering others is considered as being "angry", then THANK YOU.

Cory R. Harris

Petersburg

Senator Dance has writer's full support

On Tuesday June 11, 2019 we are tasked with our civic duty in casting our vote for the 16th Senatorial District, we are currently being represented by Senator Dance who is seeking re-election. Senator Dance is no stranger to politics, having began her career as a Councilwoman in Petersburg and becoming Mayor in her first term. Shortly after being sworn in as Mayor, Petersburg was hit with a destructive tornado which almost destroyed downtown and fell short of leveling Pocahontas Island. The very next day, then-Mayor Dance had boots on the ground from our elected Washington representatives, our Richmond delegation and governor surveying the ruins and putting the wheels in motion for the much needed disaster aid to rebuild. News articles and research will show the red tape of the federal government would then follow. She never stopped fighting. We had a few businesses who decided to relocate after this disaster but done so as a business decision not because the city was failing. Before this tornado hit the city, Petersburg was making its comeback, downtown was beginning to flourish and folks were making their way back to a city that was showing her true potential.

We are all seeing the circulars that are now coming to our mailboxes, one in particular about blighted homes, pot holes, schools, high water bills etc. We must understand that a Senator makes law and policies for localities to use for issues such as these.

Blighted Homes: a locality is responsible for the enforcement of code violations regarding property within its city/county limits. There are codes in place for citations and procedures for taking the owner/s to court. While in the House of Delegates Dance put forth a bill that would give localities the tools they needed for derelict structures. She tackled this issue during the 2009 General Assembly session by which she was the Chief Patron of that bill. House Bill 1671 passed the HOD 80-17 and the Senate 36-3, the bill was signed into law.City Financial Meltdown: Senator Dance was very instrumental in soliciting the help of Governor McAuliffe and Secretary of Finance Brown when it came to our problems. We had a bond rating of BB which has now been upgraded to a BB+ and S&P has changed our outlook from “stable” to “positive”. We changed city managers twice, Hired the Robert Bobb Group and have now hired a new City Manager who has now seen the city begin to stabilize which is why we have the aforementioned rating and outlook.Senator Dance has been a strong advocate for public education her entire career. As a young child In Walnut Hill School I remember the City of Readers Program being implemented, I enjoy reading, so to me this was a great program. Reading is knowledge in any time period. While she was mayor she also helped to reduce the incarcerated youth population and was very instrumental in securing the Governors school here in the heart of the city in 1999. Senator Dance today is still committed in criminal justice reform not only for our youth but also our adults. This session Senator Dance was able to secure $25 million in”At Risk Add On” funding for that's directed toward under-performing school districts this would include Petersburg, Hopewell and Richmond additionally securing another $12 million to increase school counselor ratios within the schools and supporting the 5% state increase for for teachers. She has worked closely with VCU to support residency students who come and teach in Petersburg, she is also part of the School Safety Task Force to ensure a safer learning environment for our students. This past session she passed a bill that implements a task force to study the concept of School Based Health Centers which is being implemented at Petersburg High School.Senator Dance has served on the Virginia Housing Commission, and she has worked with both parties to ensure that tenants are protected and create affordable housing options for everywhere. She supported a pilot eviction diversion program that was created for Richmond that would have been used as a blueprint for Petersburg, unfortunately this bill did not pass but she has vowed to bring it back next session. This session Senator Dance advocated along with her colleagues with the Congressional Black Caucus for $4 million dollars for the Housing Trust Fund which allocated hundreds of thousands of dollars for Petersburg. She also carried a bill that offers tax breaks to the elderly and disabled citizens for their personal property taxes she has also supported legislation to ensure tenants are afforded written leases and other protections when renting a property. Many of these laws will go into affect July 1 .Since her time in the General Assembly Senator Dance has worked tirelessly to ensure Peterburg is noticed as it pertains to economic development, her opponent is using the issue of businesses leaving Peterburg against her, majority of these left during the hard economic recession when many others were struggling including big box retailers. Gas was hitting $4 per gallon and nobody was doing unnecessary spending. We are all grateful for those who fought the storm and stayed. Senator Dance supported HB 222 which will offer incentives to businesses who meet the requirements of 1. invest at least 5 million in new capitol investment in a qualified locality, 2. Create at least 50 new jobs paying at least 150 percent over the minimum wage in a qualified locality. Additionally in 2014 Senator Dance worked to secure funding for the GRTC express bus, this has proved to be successful, the service continues today and ridership is still increasing.Senator Dance has fought hard while in the Senate to give citizens healthcare options. Through her relentless efforts Medicaid Expansion was finally passed through a Bi-Partisan effort. How does that benefit the 16th Senate District here are the numbers. District wide 16,00 citizen became eligible for insurance, Eligibility per locality, Petersburg 2,200, Hopewell 1,000, Prince George 800, Dinwiddie 1,000, Chesterfield 9,300 and Richmond 15,800. Since only a portion of the 16th is in Chesterfield and Richmond its hard to break down per the lines according district, however the numbers speak for themselves. Senator Dance has and will continue to fight for a better quality of life while in the Senate.

Campaigns are brutal, often times thing are said that will be taken out of context, but one thing is for certain Senator Dance's commitment to her post is unwavering. She is dedicated to the cause of we the people and often refers to us as her bosses. Being a politician you will never make everyone happy, and you will have many who will rise up against you, its the nature of the beast, Senator Dance has stood tall and continues to do her work representing the residents of the 16th District. I encourage everyone as election day approaches take everything you hear at face value, do your research, ask your questions and make a sound decision when casting your ballot. Senator Dance has been an elected representative since 1993 and its now 2019 have there been mistakes, sure, everyone is human but there have been no scandals and no resignations from office, this fellow citizens is professionalism at its best.

I fully support Rosalyn Dance and I encourage you to consider all of the above when casting your ballot on June 11. Lets return, Honesty, Integrity, Commitment and Professionalism back to Senate Seat 16.

Michael Edwards

Petersburg

Silence grabs attentionm teaches trust

You don't need faith unless you are hoping for something. brothers and sisters. Hope establishes the goal; faith is the biggest bridge that get you to it. There's no need to build a bridge if you're not going anywhere. Did you get that. But if you are going after something you can't reach on your own, you need the bridge of faith to get you there. But unless we also teach people how to stand in faith in Almighty God's Word, they will end up using willpower and discipline to fight the Devil, and they'll lose. Amen.

You can have an expression of faith, yet not enjoy the benefits of faith. You can get excited about a sermon in Church, yet nothing changes in your life. You've got to get the "Mix" right. You've got to take what you hear and mix it with what you think, say and do. Faith is not an emotion, it is a decision to stand on Almighty God's Word.

God's silence is difficult to accept. We want Him to leap into action at our beck and call, particularly if we are hurting or afraid. But since He promises to meet our needs, we can be sure that a silence from Heaven has purpose.

Silence grabs our attention.Silence teaches us to trust.

At times, the only thing we can hear when we pray is our own breathing. That can be frustrating and frightening. But Scripture says God Almighty is always with us, and His silence won't last forever (read Psalm 38:15). Cling to those promises as you seek the purpose behind His silence.

For He knoweth our frame; He remembereth that we are dust (read Psalm 103:14). Lord and Savior, thank you for not dealing with me according to my sins. I am indebted to You for the love and Grace that you demonstrated on the cross to purchase my pardon and forgiveness - far beyond what I deserve! If God Almighty never does anything more than redeem us, He has already done for more than we deserve.

Your Heavenly Father specializes in healing what's broken and giving new life to all who trust Him. No one has ever been more appropriately named than Jesus (Christ). When the angel of the Lord and Savior spoke to Joseph about Mary's soon-to-be-born Son, he told Joseph, You shall call His name Jesus (Christ), for He will save His people for their sins (read Matthew 1:21). Jesus (Christ) means "the Lord and Savior saves" and defines both who Jesus (Christ) is and why He came. He was also called Immanuel, which means "God Almighty with u s" (read Matthew 1:23). His name reveals our eternal hope. Enough Said.

Wayne Robert Scott

Petersburg