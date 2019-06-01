Now, it looks like it has gotten personal. And it really did not need to be.

“It” is the street-name proposal championed since February by Petersburg Councilor Treska Wilson-Smith. What started as a suggestion to unify Johnson Road and High Pearl Street under the name “Moses Malone Boulevard” has grown into a multi-street change to honor African Americans with Petersburg roots.

Hermanze Fauntleroy, Roger Gregory, Ricky Hunley, et al have been touted as new names for old streets like New and Porterville, Harding and North Carolina.

Wilson-Smith, like so many of her fellow citizens, is proud of her city’s history. She just wants to show it before that history is a forgotten memory.

It does not have to be limited to African Americans, either. She told me recently all contributors to putting Petersburg on the map need to be recognized because they are all part of the city's fabric.

Joseph Cotten, for example, was a movie actor in the glory days of the Hollywood studio system who worked with such picture-making giants as Orson Welles and Alfred Hitchcock. He also was the narrator for a documentary that seemed to run for eons at the old Siege Museum.

Cotten was from Petersburg. He is buried in a simply marked grave in Blandford Cemetery. He also was white.

Wilson-Smith specifically mentioned him to me as someone from Petersburg’s history to celebrate.

Up until the City Council meeting last Tuesday night, the main argument against the name changes was that residents and businesses along those streets did not want them, or so a city survey said.

After Tuesday night, the issue took a different turn. A political turn. Maybe even a personal turn.

When Wilson-Smith again brought up the topic, Mayor Samuel Parham stepped in. Not only did he nix any more talk that night about it, he also put his foot on its throat and kept it pinned down.

Parham used words like “overreaching” and forcing the issue “due to the will of a council member.” He said he had been approached repeatedly by citizens who don’t want the changes, and it is time to move on.

Sounds like a shot over the bow to me.

As expected, Wilson-Smith did not take too kindly to that summation. She insists all along she was looking for public input and was not trying to force the issue “down anybody’s throat.”

Fire returned over the other bow.

I know I get paid to see both sides, and I really do, this time without compensation consideration.

As a son of Petersburg and a major-league history-head, I see Wilson-Smith’s point of trying to preserve history before it gets lost to the ages. I also see the other side in that Petersburg has a laundry list of to-do things, and street-name changes are not among the top one-third of that list.

What we need is a happy medium. And I think I have it.

How about co-branding some streets in Petersburg? The roads would keep their original name, but they also would get some kind of honorary visual designation.

Other places do it. Walk through Manhattan, and you can see a list of names on poles that rivals the famous directional sign in “M*A*S*H.” The official name of the street is at the top of the pole, while below is the ceremonial name. It keeps residents and businesses, not to mention the city, from spending thousands of dollars on letterhead changes and sign changes.

For example, a portion of West 53rd Street up there also carries the ceremonial name “Jerry Orbach Way.” It’s been that way since 2007. Go anywhere in midtown New York and you will see streets with several signs below the official name honoring a person, place or thing.

They do it in Virginia, too, but not on such a scale as New York. Portions of roads (well, highways to be specific) are designated with honors.

Part of Interstate 85 was named in memory of slain State Police Officer Junius Walker, a law-enforcement legend in them there parts of Dinwiddie County. Route 895 is the Pocahontas Parkway. Interstate 295 is the Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway.

But why can’t Petersburg set a precedent for other cities to follow and assign ceremonial names to streets? Lord knows the city has had its share of popping up in the news for all the wrong reasons. Why not show people that Petersburg knows how to lead in some areas, also?

Keep the names Johnson Road and High Pearl Street, but give them the honorary brand of Moses Malone Memorial Boulevard. The city would not have to place signs on every street corner, but a couple of designations in either direction of the road should do the trick.

Same goes for the other streets in the gentlelady from Ward 1’s proposal. Some of those roads might not be as long as the Johnson-High Pearl corridor, so maybe some kind of toppers on the existing signs, a la the signs throughout the city’s designated historic districts.

Folks are memorialized, and the post office is not flooded with change-of-address requests. History is preserved, and so are letterheads and business cards.

And just imagine all the teachable moments we would have when people see the name of someone atop a street sign. People would wonder who that person is, and the city would be only too happy to help them out, perhaps with a link to all of the famous people in Petersburg history on one convenient, all-things-to-everyone city website.

Sometimes, you just have to think outside the box. Or in this case, along the road.

And, if council should deem it, um, necessary at some point to stick an honorary name on the 900 block of Northampton Road in Walnut Hill, it’s spelled B-I-L-L, last word A-T-K-I-N-S-O-N.

Hey … can’t blame a fella for tryin’.

Bill Atkinson is assistant editor and political columnist for The Progress-Index. Reach him at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi