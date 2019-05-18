Hopewell Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Newman made a gutsy call in turning the investigation of a police-involved shooting over to a special prosecutor.

It also was the right call.

Like it or not, the case involving the death of Angel Viola Decarlo during an encounter with police has become very high-profile in Hopewell. People everywhere are talking about it. It got hordes of media attention simply because a police officer was the one who fired the fatal shot.

Eyes and ears definitely are tuned in to see what was going to happen. Therefore, due diligence on the case needed to be taken to infinity levels and even beyond.

Mr. Newman knew that. He had in his hands the results of a four-month investigation by the Virginia State Police. He pored over every piece of that evidence. He even brought in the victim’s family to get their thoughts, which also was something we were glad to see.

In the end, he decided that another set of eyes, eyes whose objectivity had to be completely unimpeachable, needed to see what the state police decided. Another set of legal brains needed to be picked. Another entity had to decide how to remediate the case.

That is not a criticism of Rick Newman’s ability to professionally review and handle the case. It in fact is a compliment. As an officer of the court, he has a sworn duty to be objective, to look at the facts as they should be handled by law.

If anything, Mr. Newman doubled down on objectivity in recusing himself from the case. By passing it to the Portsmouth prosecutor, he virtually removes himself and his office from any whiff of criticism of conflict-of-interest because it involved someone from a department that is his primary partner in bringing those who criminally offend in Hopewell to justice.

It certainly is not a precedent-setter. Commonwealth’s attorneys all over the place will seek out professional courtesy from their counterparts in working on special cases where anyone of high-visibility in their communities is involved. It’s one of the few aspects of the criminal justice system that almost everyone can agree works as it should.

Yes, we know that, by bringing in the Portsmouth prosecutor to investigate, some might say it slaps the face of speedy justice. But folks, this is not your ordinary case. Lots of lives already have been forever changed … the victim’s family, the police officer and their family, the police department, the city of Hopewell. The outcome of this investigation is going to bring closure to an extremely and emotionally draining period for everybody. Not everyone is going to like the decision.

If for that reason and that reason alone, the decision has to be right, not right-now. It needs to reflect the basis of the word “justice” in that it needs to be just.

We applaud Rick Newman for seeing the big picture, for understanding the gravity that remediating this case carries beyond the courtroom and into the community. We pray for all the parties as they wait for the outcome. We wish nothing but the best to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office in Portsmouth for helping shoulder the weight this investigation carries.