Methinks we will not have heard the last of Joe Morrissey come June 12.

That is the day after the Democratic primary, the usual day where the victor enjoys the spoils and the other simply boils. It’s also the day when everyone fractured by infighting and party tension comes together in a kumbaya moment to join forces to combat the evil forces of the other party and declare the kingdom theirs.

Think “Game of Thrones” minus the dragons and gory death scenes.

However, this time, there is no dragon to slay, no opponent to vanquish in November. Unless I have missed a memo somewhere, the Republicans decided that the 16th was too true blue to front a candidate.

So, the Democratic primary June 11 essentially is the November election, right? I’m not so sure.

I would be more surprised than not if Joe Morrissey did not mount an independent campaign for the 16th District should he lose the primary.

Why? I keep coming back to the debate over the debate that may or may not happen. Morrissey’s actions this month certainly point the compass in that direction.

First off, Morrissey and the Richmond Democratic leadership aren’t exactly on each other’s Christmas-card lists. His maverick approach to politics (remember the unloaded AK-47 on the House floor?) definitely had and still has the party looking side-eyed at him.

Second, he’s been very critical of what he calls the Democrats’ “anoint and appoint” system of choosing candidates. Dance is a loyal Democratic soldier, steadfast and unwavering in dedication to what she calls “my Democratic family.”

Morrissey’s distrust of the Democrats was never more apparent than in the recent back-and-forth over who should sponsor and moderate a debate between Dance and Morrissey.

Dance wanted the Fourth Congressional District Democratic Committee to run it. Morrissey wanted the media to do it.

Whaaaat? Someone actually wants a bunch of fake-news dumb journalists (present company definitely included) to run a debate?

I cannot speak for my fellow scribes, but rest assured that I am the last person you want organizing anything. Anyone who thinks otherwise can a) ask my wife about how organized I am at home; and b) come upstairs to 15 Franklin St. in downtown Petersburg and take a look at the gazillion piles of papers in my office space.

I will ask questions. I will question answers. And the little bit of ego I have keeps insisting that, yes, I could do a decent job of moderating, given the fact that the only agendas I follow are ones of meetings I am covering.

But organize? Me? H-e-c-k, no!

The Dance camp was quick to make hay out of that. In subsequent missives over to debate or not to debate, they posed the one question everyone else was thinking. Why does someone running for a Democratic nomination not want Democratic involvement in a debate?

Morrissey eventually deferred, but even his deferral hinted of distrust: “OK, you win.” Not “I see what you mean,” or, “You have a point.” Two words: “You win.”

But Morrissey being Morrissey, you knew a swerve was coming.

The reason he did not want the 4th CDDC to organize the debate was because Del. Lashrecse D. Aird, its chairman, served as Dance’s legislative aide when the now-senator was a then-delegate. Certainly, in his mind, that had to stack the deck in Dance’s favor.

So he came up with his own Democratic “entity” in Paul Goldman, former state Democratic chairman, former Doug Wilder wunderkind and current thorn in the paw of Democratic leadership. Also a former Morrissey law partner.

If this were a tennis match, that would be a deuce. A finger straight to the eye of Virginia Democrats. A veiled “See ya in the fall!” promise. What else could it be?

Why would I not be surprised to see Joe Morrissey go independent in November? Maybe the billboards he paid to put up around Petersburg send a subliminal message ... "After 30 years, it's time for a change." There is something about that statement telling me that 10 weeks may not wind up being long enough to mount a challenge to 30 years.

Combine that with the fact that Morrissey rarely goes gently into that good night, and you see why I think it's highly possible, if not probable, that Morrissey is in it for the long run, and that run is going to last until November.

History definitely is there. in 1987, a loyal Republican in Chesterfield County named Joan Girone was going to run against a state senator, Bob Russell, in the party primary that June. But she felt the party primary process was rigged against her, so she ran as an independent in the fall election.

Fast forward 32 years. Sound familiar?

Stay tuned. Only June 12 and Joe Morrissey will know if that history is repeated.

Bill Atkinson is assistant editor and political columnist for The Progress-Index. Reach him at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BAtkinsonpi