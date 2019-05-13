Waiting on the Lord

Remember brothers and sisters, when we are committed to the work of the Lord and Savior, the world may not recognize us, but we can be certain that Almighty God's "greats" do not go unrewarded.

Father God, please help me to trust You even when I don't understand why things happen as they do. Since Almighty God's hand is in everything, you can leave everything in Almighty God's hand.

Waiting upon the Lord and Savior is one of the wisest, most important decisions we make in life. And contrary to popular assumptions, it is an active endeavor that requires faith, humility, patience, and courage. When you rely upon God Almighty and wait for His timing, the various facets of life fall into place. Did you get that.

Psalm 139 says He knows what we are going to say and what we are thinking, now read it. We can't escape His presence, and He planned our earthly existence before we were born. We don't need to feel unimportant when the God Almighty of the universe is that interested in us! Amen.

Lord and Savior, I look out into the vastness of the heavens and I see the grandeur of Your infinite power, yet You look at me from Heaven and see someone You know, love, and care about. Thank You that You find value in me.

Wayne Robert Scott

Petersburg