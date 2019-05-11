And a little city shall lead them.

Hopewell's public school system is on the threshold of being a state pacesetter should it decided to adopt a citywide balanced school calendar starting in 2020. If the School Board decided to go ahead with it — and the indications are that vote could be as early as Thursday night — the city will be the first in Virginia to go all-in on year-round schools.

Others are doing it in pieces, including Hopewell's neighbors in Petersburg and Chesterfield. But no system has decided yet to bet the full pot on educating kids all year long.

Life is loaded with firsts. The first man on the moon, the first president of the United States. The reason we do things like we do now is because someone was the first to do it, and we followed suit.

So why not Hopewell? Why shouldn't the Wonder City be home to the first school system in Virginia to welcome students all the time, not just during the fall, winter and spring?

If you will pardon the pun, the school system certainly has done its homework on the subject. As far back as three years ago, long before it became a trendy topic, School Superintendent Melody D. Hackney and her team started studying the possibility of doing it.

According to Dr. Hackney, the schedule of 45 days in class, followed by 15 days either out of class on break or taking part in some kind of extracurricular educational activity, is tailor-made for a city like Hopewell. It's a mix of blue-collar and low-income families doing the best they can by sending their kids to get a good education and hopefully rise up at least economically in the world ahead. And in today's competitive climate, the more education you can provide your kids with, the better their chances are of advancing their ways of life. Two-and-a-half months without any exposure to classroom learning has turned almost into an abyss that more and more students are having problems crossing.

Dr. Hackney & Co. are not going into this wearing blinders to the negatives or rose-colored glasses. They have vetted the concept just about any way it can possibly be vetted. Teachers and administrators were part of an internal focus group formed right when the idea was conceived. The school system held a series of town halls to gauge citizen input.

A lot of people were on board with the idea. A lot were not. They were worried about how much it would cost to run the schools that way. They were reticent about trying something new. A few just plain out liked the way schools are run now.

We understand the apprehension. It's only natural to look a little side-eyed at innovation. It's human nature to be skeptical.

School officials know that, too. They did not go out and try to force their way of thinking and act as if they were the be-all, end-all on what's best for their students. They did not talk at their families, they talked to their families. They took all the apprehension they heard to heart and reworked and reworked the proposal until it became something that went beyond the boiler-plate template and became something individualized for Hopewell.

We talk all the time about how competitive the world has become for our young people and how we need to send them into that world with all the right skills and tools in their toolboxes. We talk about how the world has changed since we were in school. It definitely has, and it is high time that the way we teach our children changes to meet those demands. That is what the Hopewell school system is proposing, and we applaud them for it and support them in it.