It is never easy to follow a legend. Just ask anyone who followed Michael Jordan or Darrell Green, not to mention the poor souls who will be asked to step up when folks like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers or Ben Rothleisberger finally decide to call it a career.

In Colonial Heights, that city’s version of a legend is calling it a career. And the person tasked with toting that leadership mantle forward has been selected.

Dr. William D. Sroufe is coming to Colonial Heights from Patrick County, a mostly rural area in south-central Virginia that touches the state line. While the two school systems are almost similar in student population, the move could definitely be considered logical upward progression in a person’s career. While student population numbers may be similar, the Colonial Heights school budget is several million dollars higher.

In coming to Colonial Heights, Dr. Sroufe will be stepping into the shoes of Dr. Joseph O. Cox Jr., who not only will leave as the city’s longest-tenured school chief — 17 years at the helm — but also be someone whose roots in Colonial Heights are probably deeper and more rock-solid than the famous Violet Bank cucumber tree.

The Cox name carries a great deal of weight in the city. Dr. Cox’s parents were well-respected and much-loved in Colonial Heights. His brother is Kirk Cox, the speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates and someone considered a lion in Virginia political circles.

Need we say more?

So there is a bit of trepidation to be expected. Right out of the chute, Dr. Sroufe, like it or not, will be held to the standard that Dr. Cox set as not just a school chief but also as a city mover and shaker, and thought leader. Inevitably, his first few months on the job and those subsequent decisions will draw comparisons to WWJD or WWJHD — What Would Joe Do? What Would Joe Have Done?

That’s just the nature of the beast. People are going to be who they are, and we are sure Dr. Sroufe understands the size of the shadow he will be under in his first days, weeks and months at the Colonial Heights switch.

We looked at Dr. Sroufe’s record, and we are confident that the School Board has made the right choice.

Under his hand, Patrick County schools were fully accredited three years in a row and counting. He also has proven his mettle as a crisis leader because he took over the job five years ago when his predecessor was under fire for retaliating against teachers in a probe into whether some high-school students properly earned their credits or diplomas. The state found that they didn’t, and the blowback only fueled the end of that predecessor’s contentious tenure.

The county School Board must have been pleased with how Dr. Sroufe led the system out of that wilderness because they quickly removed the interim tag on his title. The rest, they say, is Patrick County history.

Congratulations go all around in this instance — to Dr. Bill Sroufe for accepting the Herculean task ahead of him, to Dr. Joe Cox for setting the bar in how a school system should be run, and to the Colonial Heights School Board for making what we know will be a Solomonesque choice. We look forward to the future of public education in that city on the Heights.