As we speak, Hopewell Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Newman is working on a decision, one that will not be taken lightly and one that will blow the minds of the people on either side of it.

Mr. Newman, as the city’s chief prosecutor, has been tasked with deciding if (1) the death of a Hopewell woman in last December’s run-in with police was justifiable; and/or (2) if the Hopewell officer who fired the fatal shot at Angel Viola Decarlo Dec. 18, 2018, should face any kind of murder charge.

It’s not an envied decision. It’s not going to be a popular decision. But it has to be a timely decision, and one accompanied by as much full-disclosure as possible … including the identity of that officer and details that up until now only have been speculated upon.

One, for example, is whether or not Angel Decarlo was armed, as police suspect that she was. Her family claims she was not and there is no way she ever would be. Angel had her demons, as does anyone with a pulse and breath, but one of them, they said, was not the need to be packing. That detail should be made clear as glass in the prosecutor’s decision.

The Virginia State Police investigated the shooting, which is standard operating procedure for officer-involved incidents. We can’t have a local department investigating one of its own because that just reeks of conflict-of-interest.

Sources tell us that, included in the package delivered to Rick Newman’s doorstep earlier in April is body-cam video from the officers involved in the pursuit. That video, we hear, paints a picture of what went down on that fateful morning and should be able to tell if, in fact, the young lady actually turned as if to point a weapon at her pursuers. If the investigators are worth their weight in salt, they would have dissected that video frame-by-frame and nanosecond-by-nanosecond, and zoomed in to all possible angles to determine if she were armed.

Another disclosure should be the name of the officer involved in the shooting. We already know pretty much everything we need to know about the victim in the shooting … her name, her address, her history, her likes, her dislikes. If nothing else, the identity of the officer involved needs to be released, including their service record and whether or not they still are on the job.

Justice's scales are supposed to be balanced, and disclosing that information about the officer only adds balance to what we know about Angel Decarlo.

We trust Mr. Newman's report will be a fair decision. We also hope it will be a very timely decision. Angel Decarlo’s family, the officer’s family and the city of Hopewell have waited too long for the truth to come out. It’s not right to extend their agony any more than it already has been.