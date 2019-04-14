Water-bill system still is broken

After almost 2 years new administrative leadership and City Hall my recent situation with my water bill convinces me that the system is still broken.

Ever since I have been a homeowner, up until the exorbitant fee debacle, I have regularly received my bills monthly and paid them.

In August of 2018, I received a bill in the amount of $583.47. This is because I had not received a bill in 7 months or more.

It is my understanding that a bill of any kind is sent out as a reminder that a specific amount is due a bill is not sent as a courtesy it is sent as a part of a well-oiled process or at least that's what it's supposed to be.

When it comes to a utility bill that is usually sent out after a meter has been read and your bill is based on that meter reading.

I'd like to understand why if the meter happened read during the seven months or more why I did not receive a bill each month nor a delinquent notice but received a bill for $583.47.

The latest bill that I have received from the water department was in the amount of $594.85 which included the current amount of $105.76. It also included this Fade to pay in full in a delinquent balance may result in but not limited to service interruption in accordance with the City of Petersburg ordinance code section 114 - 150. Any service currently disconnected will require full payment of the delinquent amount including penalty and interest and a fee of $50. No payment plans allowed for service currently disconnected.

Now when I originally spoke to someone at the water department I was told that they were no longer adding interest or penalty, yes this feel clearly indicates that that was not a true statement.

The question would be are the meters being read? It appears that there is a break somewhere in the system. No one there at the water department seems to be able to resolve this problem in a way that does not penalize a lifelong tax-paying citizen.

It seems as though I am being punished because of deficient procedures within the department. For more than seven months they weren't able to send me a bill, but somehow they found a way to send me a bill initially in the amount of $583.47.

Not only that since this my regular bill almost doubled.

Cynthia Todd

Petersburg

The P-I editorial page is too liberal

I thought I would give the Progress Index some time to see if what I was reading in the editorial column would get some balance. I’ve waited a couple months now, maybe more. Apparently, the index has a new manager who must have come from the Washington Post. Nothing but liberal reporters’ articles in the editorial section. The same old antiTrump articles we’ve been hearing from the main stream media since the American people voted in a non-politician.

We the American public, are sick and tired of the establishment politicians in our government. We know they are only out for themselves and don’t care about what Americans want. The vast majority are liberal Democrats, but many are also Republicans that we will hopefully get rid of next election. We, the American public, want a border wall, not open borders! We want lower taxes, we want a strong USA, we want to support Israel, not the people that want to wipe them out! Democrats have chosen to embrace socialism. How’s that worked out in Venezuela (people starving to death)? How about Russia (people starved to death)? In Cuba, people starving and coming to the U.S. across the ocean in any way they could!

They want free healthcare, free college, free housing, and a minimum annual salary. Guess what Ms. Cortez, you can tax the richest 3% of the U.S. (not the 1%) at 100%, and you will only achieve your goals for 1-2 years. Who will be next? The answer is the middle class, we have most of the wealth in the U.S. in our retirement plans. How about people, do you want to give the democrats your retirement and 401k plans so they can redistribute it to their voters?! Trump is another Ronald Reagan, although not as smooth as the Great Communicator.

One can’t argue with the best economy in decades and if you think that’s from Obama, you are living in a dream world. My taxes are lower, the price I pay for gasoline is lower, even my Dinwiddie taxes are going down. Under Obama my health care went up 400%. I went from a great HMO to a very high deductible PPO. Do you recall the lies?! Your premiums will be 25% lower, you can keep your present insurance and doctor. That was bull! Obama’s hero was Saul Alinsky. Check out rules for radicals. He said the way to control the public was to control their healthcare, 1/6 of our economy, #2 was gun control. Guess what? The 2nd amendment was not added to the Constitution so we could hunt, it was so we could protect our republic from those that would take away our freedom! If we continue to elect socialists, we will lose that freedom! Wake up America!

As for my opening comment about the Progress Index, when my subscription runs out, I will not renew due to the blatant liberal bias in the editorial section. Good luck with your anti-Trump liberal newspaper.

Luke Laplante

Dewitt

Planned pipelines are an environmental disaster

The recent Associated Press Article "Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought," explains that the temperature increase of oceans through global warming produces sea level rise that "threaten(s) coastal cities around the world." The threat of flooding impacts and further sea level rise should provoke pushback for any projects that would put additional greenhouse gases into the air and expedite global warming - like the two fracked-gas pipelines proposed for Virginia.

The Mountain Valley pipeline, slated for our neighbors in Southwest Virginia, and Atlantic Coast pipeline, which would bisect our state, would combined, produce over 100+ million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, the equivalent of over 40+ new coal plants, according to a study from Oil Change International. Adding new sources of greenhouse gas emissions will rapidly accelerate damaging effects caused by climate change – coastal and inland flooding, erratic and increasingly damaging weather, easier spread of waterborne diseases, disruption of agriculture production and increasing food instability.

We are at a critical point that requires mitigating existing problems and saying NO to new, dirty fossil fuel projects that move the health of the commonwealth and its environment in the wrong direction.

Virginians deserve leaders and regulators that value the safety, health and future of communities statewide, and who recognize that increasing greenhouse emissions is reckless and harmful. Please contact your elected officials to share your concerns about greenhouse gas emissions and opposition to any new fossil fuel infrastructure that would damage our ability to combat global warming, like the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast pipelines.

Jessica Sims

Richmond

