Merriam-Webster defines “noise” as “one that lacks agreeable musical quality or is noticeably unpleasant,” It does not specify which type of music is considered noise, only that it lacks “agreeable quality.”

In Old Towne Petersburg, restaurateurs and bar owners associate that noise with business. Bands are a frequent site at downtown eateries and clubs, especially when the weather is nice and folks can pack the patios to eat, drink, listen, dance and otherwise be merry.

Some residents, however, associate that noise with being a nuisance, especially in the late-night hours when they are trying to get some rest. And some have been making noise at the city about the noise they hear coming from the eateries who call the noise part of doing business.

Recently, a group of Old Towne business owners pushed City Council to revisit the city’s long-ensconced noise ordinances. They want the city to come up with some kind of happy medium that will allow Old Towne business and residents to coexist in — dare we say it — peace and harmony. They want clarity in what and how the noise ordinance can and should be enforced.

We took a look at the city’s noise ordinance, and we would like to point out that if those ordinances were fully enforced, then Petersburg residents and visitors would have to live and do business in libraries or even cemeteries in order not to run afoul of the law.

Petersburg calls for noise levels to not be above 75 decibels during the daytime or 65 decibels at night. And the nighttime noise cannot continue past 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 p.m. weekends.

We consulted NoiseHelp.com, a website that has a chart displaying common everyday noises and their decibel levels. According to that chart, 75 decibels is the sound equivalent of a toilet flushing or a vacuum cleaner running. Sixty-five decibels is right between the equivalent of conversational speech and the sound of a shower running.

The decibel level of the average rock band -- traditionally the size of the groups Old Towne attracts -- is about 110 decibels, according to the chart.. Does that mean that, on average, music should not be played at any time day or night in Old Towne or anywhere else in Petersburg? On the surface, yes. Does that mean something needs to be done about the noise ordinance? Definitely yes.

The restaurateurs and bar owners in Old Towne are respected business owners who understand the daily balancing act of life in a mixed-use area. Sure, they want to make their businesses as profitable as possible, but they also want to be good neighbors to the residents of their neighborhood.

So we were happy to see a consortium of residents and business owners at a recent Petersburg City Council meeting to ask the city to revisit its noise ordinance to make it more 21st-century conducive. This easily could have turned into a battle over quiet vs. profit, but the restaurants reached out to the residents and essentially said, “Hey, let’s see if we can not only improve our relationships with each other but also work together to help our region and our city grow and prosper.”

Council agreed to suspend its noise-ordinance regulation in Old Towne while a happy medium is reached.

In our opinion, everyone involved — the owners, the residents and the city — exercised truly sound judgment.