For someone who is supposed to drive for a living, the guy behind the wheel of that ill-fated commercial bus in Prince George County last Tuesday morning should have understood a few basic concepts before even turning the key.

First, it is not a good idea to speed when you are driving a multi-ton ginormous vehicle. It’s not a sports car or even an SUV. You need plenty of braking time to safely stop.

Second, it is not a good idea to speed when you are driving a multi-ton ginormous vehicle, and pea-soup fog has brought visibility down to practically nil. Today’s technology might help deal with what nature may throw at you, but we underscore “may” and put it in air quotes. Technology may be good, but no matter how many answers it thinks it might have, nature always finds a way to change the questions.

Third, it is not a good idea to speed when you are driving a multi-ton ginormous vehicle, and pea-soup fog has brought visibility down to practically nil, and you are carrying people who are relying on your professionalism and experience to get them to their destination … and here is the key word … safely. We don’t know how much a bus ticket between Orlando and New York City costs, but we are pretty certain that even if it was just $1, then you should operate as professionally and safely as you would if the tickets were $1,000 each.

Because of carelessness, a lead foot or whatever you want to call it, 55 people aboard that ill-fated motorcoach have had their lives changed forever. For two other passengers, their families’ lives have changed forever.

It might be easy to point the finger of blame at other factors. Certainly, the driver had no control over the amount of fog in the area. He also had no control over the signage that some motorists say are confusing in that area. There are so many signs for Interstate 295 around there that it is easy to mistake Exit 45 for Exit 46, the actual I-295 off-ramp. Just recently, a tractor-trailer blew through that exit ramp and wound up crashing on the other side of South Crater Road. The court of public opinion ruled that the truck driver may have thought he was getting onto 295 when in fact he was entering a fairly short exit ramp linking to what usually is a busy intersection.

But we cannot blame signage. We cannot blame nature. We can’t even blame driver fatigue, because the guy behind the wheel took over for the original driver in Rocky Mount, N.C., 95 miles south of the crash site.

No, indeed. The responsibility for this horrific tragedy, this debilitating event, this black mark on the annals of highway transportation safety should be borne by the person sitting in the driver’s seat. There is a reason why folks driving multi-ton ginormous vehicles need to put rushing to make a schedule or beat some traffic on the back burner, especially when the “payload” you are hauling is of the human kind.

That reason now has a face on it. Fifty-six of them, to be specific.