So many thoughts run through so many minds when we hear of so much alcohol being consumed by one person.

Know what else runs through so many minds? How someone with so many drinks poured inside them has any business behind the wheel and actually driving.

Yes, we are speaking about the case of the person driving the pickup truck that crossed into the path of 18-year-old Trevor Aldridge and his friends March 9 and slammed into them. Trevor died, the others were seriously injured. The driver is facing aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol charges as a result of the accident.

The pickup driver also was seriously hurt. Prince George Police also said he was seriously drunk. At the time of the crash, his blood alcohol level (or blood alcohol count, whatever you want to call it) was reportedly more than 2.0 percent.

Two-point-oh! In Virginia, a person is considered legally intoxicated if they blow a .08 percent on a breathalyzer. His level was more than 150 percent higher than the legal limit.

We were curious about how a person would be behaving with a BAC of at least .20 percent. So we looked it up.

According to the McDonald Center at the University of Notre Dame, a person with a BAC of between .20 percent and .2449 percent definitely needs assistance in walking, is totally confused mentally, vomits frequently and teeters on the verge of blacking out.

Sounds perfectly normal to be able to drive, right? Wrong!

Someone at this level would have made Otis Campbell look like a teetotaler.

Want to know something else scary? Research shows that someone with a BAC of between .25 and .399 percent is prone to alcohol-poisoning and total loss of consciousness, and the possibility of death sharply increases.

And if you blow a .40 percent on higher, you’re probably already dead.

Here is another startling fact, according to the Notre Dame research. The only thing that lowers BAC is time, not coffee, not cold showers, not anything. For every hour after you drink, your BAC lowers .015 percent.

In this particular case, someone with a .20 percent BAC would have to wait at least 12 hours before their levels are even close to being below the .08 percent legal limit. So if that person peaks at .20 percent at, say, around 7:00 at night -- which by coincidence happened to be the time of that fatal crash March 9 -- then it would have been at least 7 or 8 a.m. the next day before that person should be allowed to be in the same county at a steering wheel.

Folks, it should not take the loss of a young life and the ruin of so many others to make clear why it is so very, very (x infinity) important to understand responsible alcohol consumption. Drinking and driving just do not go together, so why force the partnership?

That’s a question Trevor Aldridge’s family will be asking themselves for eternity.