For the most part, last Wednesday’s firing of Yolanda W. Stokes as Hopewell’s general registrar should not have come as a real surprise. After all, her 10 months on the job likely will be remembered more for the controversies that swirled around it than anything else she might have accomplished in the role.

That falls right in line with a quote from William Shakespeare: “The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones.” While we certainly are not calling anyone evil, it only seems appropriate to quote the Bard here and now because some of the things that happened during the past 10 months could have been considered Shakespearean comedy or tragedy.

Certainly there was a Bard-esque comedy of errors that led to Hopewell being looked upon in political circles as a kind of circus. We had an Electoral Board running amok, meeting in secret, bullying one of its own, hiring behind closed doors and opting to believe a state form rather than a state standard. And it also was apparent that two of the HEB members were willing to back Stokes to the hilt over the way she managed the office, given the fact that they were willing to fall on their swords in a court of law rather than go peacefully into the dying of the light … and possibly even saving the city a ton of bad publicity and taxpayer money had they chosen the latter.

It also is a bit Shakespearean in the timing of Ms. Stokes’ dismissal coming less than a week after her two biggest supporters on the Electoral Board were officially sent packing. Think back to all of his plays where one trauma led to another and to another … usually the death of a protagonist and its devastation on those who believed in that person.

Perhaps Ms. Stokes should have been advised to "beware the Ides of March." Actually, they came about a week early.

We certainly do not wish any ill will toward Yolanda Stokes. She has a history of being a lightning rod in political circles, and the fact that she was chosen by a majority of the then-board out of political loyalty more than any experience she may or may not have had in managing voter rolls is certainly not her own doing. However, it had become clear to us that she definitely had encountered fish-out-of-water status and there was a need for new direction.

We also applaud the new HEB members for realizing that they had inherited quite a hornet’s nest and needed the right exterminator to resolve those issues.

One of the epiphanies that Ms. Stokes had during her brief tenure was to bring in Darlene White as her second-in-command. Ms. White is very well-respected in election circles for her many years of experience in voter registration. Perhaps in hiring Ms. White, Ms. Stokes may have started to see the writing on the wall for her, so she wanted to make sure the office would be left in good hands.

We call on the Hopewell Electoral Board to consider Darlene White not just as an interim but as the next full-time general registrar in Hopewell. Her experience dictates that she deserves the opportunity to right the ship. To ignore her skills just because she came in amid a tumultuous tenure definitely would be a tragedy of Shakespearean proportions.