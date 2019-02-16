When you first hear Arnold Schwarzenegger on the other end of the phone line, your first thought is, "OK, I'm being pranked here."

That Austrian accent — still as thick now as it was back in his action-movie days — has been goofed on by comedians and impressionists for so many years now that even when you are hearing the real thing, you still have those little flickers of doubt.

But when Schwarzenegger said the word "Virginia" — or more precisely, "Vuhd-gin-NEE-yuh" — I knew we were talking to the real McCoy. The imitators never used that word before.

The former California governor was the guest of honor on a conference call last week set up by OneVirginia2021, the grassroots group whose goal is to have redistricting in Virginia free from any political influence or gerrymandering. During his time in office and even afterward, Schwarzenegger has been one of the leading national voices in favor of letting citizens, not legislators, decide the boundaries for their districts. He has led rallies, gone on television and even stood on the steps of the Supreme Court demanding that lawmakers not only get out of the kitchen when the pies are being made but also just get out of the entire house.

Anyone who knows me knows how easily entertained I am by puns and wordplay. So when I knew I was going to be asking him questions, I fought off hard the temptation to tie his movies into what I wanted to ask him. Even my 19-year-old daughter, who shares my warped sense of humor, said, "Why didn't you ask him how he was going to 'terminate' the problem?"

Actually, that would have been too easy and probably expected. I wanted my questions to be thought-provoking and answered with the same seriousness in which they were asked. So I blocked out any culturally popular references.

However, I must say that as the conference call went on, I was amazed by his "Total Recall" of how he got involved in redistricting reform. And it apparently started in his first year as governor when he had to act almost like a "Kindergarten Cop" to keep two state lawmakers from beating each other to a pulp in his office. Then, he said later on that the two warring factors had now buddied up in a bar (or as he said "bahr") and called him to say they had worked everything out and that he really did not need to get involved in the growing efforts to reform legislative mapping.

Perhaps his epiphany was that at that point, he saw what a "Predator" lawmaker-led redistricting had become on the political process (that's all, I promise).

Schwarzenegger did not mince words over what he thought of how redistricting is run in states like Virginia. He used terms such as "fixed system" and "they're just trying to save their jobs." He called gerrymandering "the most evil thing" in the political process today and blamed both Democrats and Republicans for using it to their advantage.

Everyone knows what a hot-button political issue redistricting has become in Virginia ... so much so that a federal court had to step in and design a plan to get the state at least through the 2019 legislative elections. Groups like OneVirginia2021 and ProgressVirginia were formed in the hopes that somehow, the Old Dominion would see the light that citizen-led map drawing was the only answer.

Dueling resolutions were introduced this year to set up such commissions. The Senate passed one calling for a 16-member panel with half of the members independent. The House, whose leadership still wants oversight of the process, passed one creating a 12-member panel of six Democrats and six Republicans whose plan would still have to be approved by the legislature. The day before the conference call, a House subcommittee gutted the Senate bill and rewrote it to mirror the House version.

So I asked Schwarzenegger what he thought of that. His answer: "Bogus." He also called it a "no-starter." He also renewed his earlier statements that education about gerrymandering is the key to getting it stopped. He also lauded the press for helping bring the issue into the national conscience and urged us to continue reporting on it.

Meanwhile, it doesn't look like the whole redistricting fight is going to go away quietly. But then again, neither is Schwarzenegger. If Virginia doesn't get it right as he thinks it should be, his message is clear ... "I'll be back."

Bill Atkinson is assistant editor and a political columnist for The Progress-Index. He can be reached at 804-722-5167 or batkinson@progress-index.com. Follow him on Twitter at @BAtkinsonpi.