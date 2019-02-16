Traditionally, the Catholic Church has been one of the strongest proponents of confidentiality. But that was then and this is now, and the Catholic Diocese of Richmond took an unusual and very welcome step toward accountability and transparency.

This week, the CDR released a list of 42 former priests who served all or part of their tenures at local Catholic churches and had “credible and substantiated” accusations of sexual abuse on minors lodged against them. Bishop Barry Knestout took over leadership of the CDR in the midst of the worldwide claims of sex-abuse by priests, and he vowed then to do everything possible to shed the light of day on past problems, as well as a light of healing on the victims and their families. Bishop Knestout said he knew that releasing the list might unnecessarily rekindle long-buried emotions among the victims, their families and their churches, but it was a risk the CDR needs to take if it ever wants to regenerate trust from its followers.

One of the names on that list was Father John P. Blankenship, who served seven years as the priest at Church of the Sacred Heart in Prince George County. We will not go into detail here about the accusations against Blankenship, but suffice it to say they were serious enough to warrant not only his removal from the priesthood but also a conviction in criminal court.

We know how important Sacred Heart is to the New Bohemia area of Prince George. We know there were risks of ripping scabs off old wounds by publishing the news about Blankenship’s horrific past deeds during his time at the church.

We also know that simply by shutting our eyes to the past, we cannot make it go away. We cannot go back and undo what was done. But what we can do is use that past as a teaching moment to, as Bishop Knestout wrote, “make known our commitment to repair the damage that has been done.”

Sacred Heart is far more than its former leader’s indecent behavior three-plus decades ago. Its record of public service and outreach is unimpeachable. It continues to this day to be a beacon for its community, a reminder of that community’s growth and deep-rooted faith. Nothing that is said about one dark moment of its history will ever change that.

We applaud the Catholic Diocese of Richmond for taking such a bold step toward rebuilding its status by recognizing that non-acknowledgement does nothing but stir distrust, misery and conspiracies of cover-up. We stand with them, Sacred Heart and the entire Tri-City area faith community in doing everything within our power to make sure this demonic darkness never rears its head here again.