Roy VanMeter, 79, of Racine, Ohio, peacefully went to be with his Lord on December 4, 2020. He was born March 23, 1941, to the late Chester and Gladys Clark VanMeter.

Roy retired from the O.D.O.T. His passion was farming and reading his Bible. He set a great example for his friends and family by his faith in Christ and a strong work ethic. He was a member of Forest Run Church. Roy proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Roy is survived by his loving wife Bonnie; daughters, Becky (George) Zuspan and Melanie (Jason) Quillen; son, Mike (Missy) VanMeter; granddaughters, Maddie and Sophie Quillen; grandsons, George (Eraka) and Conner Zuspan, and Ross VanMeter. A great-grandson is on the way. Also surviving is his brother, Dana (Annabel) VanMeter, and his sister, Phyllis Gillmor; brother-in-law, Charlie Lawrence; mother-in-law, Mattie Lawrence; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Harold Gillmor; grandparents, and several cousins.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 12:00-1:00pm at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Pastor Wes Thoene will officiate.

Burial will follow at Gilmore Cemetery in Racine, Ohio, with full military graveside rites provided by Racine American Legion Post 602.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Run Methodist Church, 43712 Forest Run Road, Racine, Ohio 45771.

All Covid-19 restrictions are being observed... Masks and social distancing are required.

Condolences may be shared with the family on Roush Funeral Home Facebook page or emailed to roush94@yahoo.com.