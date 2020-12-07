Christopher Lee Randolph, 74 of Ravenswood, who grew up in Ripley, went home to be with Jesus and his beloved wife, Carolyn, on December 4, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Lee was born June 30, 1946 in Charleston, son of the late Junior Lee and Genevieve Kiser Randolph. He was a US Army Veteran. In earlier years Lee and his wife Carolyn were very active with the youth groups of Second Baptist Church and Heritage Christian Academy in Ravenswood. He was a member of the Ripley Tabernacle Baptist Church, the American Legion Post 107 where he was a member of the Jackson County Honor Guard.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Yvette Randolph and a sister, Marilyn Randolph.

He is survived by daughters Susan Eddy (David) and Stacie Cooley (Daniel); son Matt Randolph (Stacey); sister, Linda Proctor; grandchildren Madison, Derek, Kimarie, Dan, Isaac, Dani, Matthew, Megan and a great granddaughter Raven.

Funeral Service will be 12:00 pm Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Jeff Keffer officiating. Burial will be in the Fairplain Cemetery, Ripley. There will no time of visitation.

In light of the COVID-19 Pandemic we ask that those attending follow guidelines set by the state of West Virginia, wearing of a Mask is required, and social distancing is observed.

The service will be live streamed and can be viewed on the Waybright Funeral Home Facebook Page.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Lee to the American Legion Post 107, B.O. Box 13, Ripley, WV 25271.

