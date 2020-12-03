Joan “Jo” “Mom” “Mammie” “Aunt Jo” Ann Given, 90, of Ravenswood, WV, went peacefully from her home to Heaven on November 20, 2020, after a long illness.

She was born on February 22, 1930, in Braxton, County, WV, daughter of the late Everett and Ethel Van Buren Morris.

She enjoyed reading her Bible and always strived to live by its teachings. She lovingly tended to her flowers, she had quite the green thumb, and watching the night sky, especially the moon. She also loved square dancing and clogging since she was a young girl. She believed strongly in her faith in God and made sure her children and grandchildren were raised by that knowledge. She loved fiercely and always helped those in need. She will be very much missed and is so very loved, but we all know we’ll be together again for eternity.

She is survived by her daughter, Marti; granddaughter, Chloie; great grandson, Mike; son-in-love, Donnie; daughter-in-love, Ginny; sisters-in-love, Patsy and Doris; and many nieces and nephews.

She is joining many loved ones that she has missed for so very long.

What a homecoming!

Special thanks to Hospice and the devoted staff—they were all wonderful. When weather permits, we will hold a celebration of life memorial service. That is how she wanted her passing to be viewed!

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter Office, 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387.

A private graveside service will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Widen, WV, due to Covid 19 restrictions.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.